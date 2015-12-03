* Won down on foreign stock selling * Korea exporters cut won's slide ahead of 1,175/dlr support * Rupiah near 2-month trough, 13,855/dollar supported * Ringgit turns higher on oil rebounds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made a U.S. interest rate hike later this month a near certainty, powering the dollar to a 12-1/2-year high. In contrast to the Fed, the European Central Bank is expected to ease monetary policy further later in the day, which in turn drew yield-seeking investors to Asia and helped regional currencies recover much of their earlier losses. South Korea's won hit a two-week low on a second-day of foreign selling of Seoul shares. The Indonesian rupiah fell to a near two-month trough on year-end corporate dollar demand. Yellen on Wednesday said she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest rate increase that will be seen as a testament to the economy's recovery from recession. Yellen also said that holding rates at zero for too long could pose a risk to financial stability. The comments lifted the dollar to 100.510, its highest since April 2003 against a basket of major currencies. In contrast, the ECB is predicted to deliver a cocktail of monetary stimulus measures including a deposit rate cut and changes to its asset-buying programme. The expected easing may alleviate downward pressure on emerging Asian currencies, although the underlying dollar strength means the relief for regional units will be short lived, analysts said. "The Fed trumps the ECB," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "Going into the Fed, Asia FX will weaken. If they are hiking (interest rates), they need to be upbeat in their statement and I think USD strength continues post-Fed." The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting on Dec 15 when it is widely expected to raise borrowing costs for the first time in nearly a decade. Supporting the case for tighter monetary policy, U.S. private employers boosted hiring in November and wage growth appeared to pick up in the third quarter. That came ahead of the U.S. government jobs data due on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased 200,000 in November after surging 271,000 in October, according to a Reuters poll of economists. WON The won lost as much as 0.5 percent to 1,170.4 on the dollar, its weakest since Nov 18. Foreign investors were net seller for a second consecutive session in South Korea's main stock exchange, unloading a net 258.7 billion won ($222.3 million). The won recovered most of its earlier losses as exporters bought it for settlements around 1,170. The South Korean currency has a chart support at 1,175.1, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from September to October, analysts said. In November, the won peaked at 1,141.8 after the dollar failed to crack that technical barrier. RUPIAH The rupiah slid 0.4 percent to 13,850 per dollar, its weakest since Oct 8, mainly pressured by corporate demand for dollars for year-end payments and repatriations. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,845, weaker than the previous 13,757. Most Indonesia's government bond prices also fell. The Indonesian currency has a chart support at 13,855, a 100-day moving average, analysts said. RINGGIT Malaysia's ringgit turned higher as oil prices rose more than 1 percent after news that Saudi Arabia will propose a deal to balance oil markets. The deal includes demands on OPEC members Iran and Iraq to limit production growth as well as an involvement of non-OPEC producers like Russia, Energy Intelligence reported. The ringgit is sensitive to crude prices as Malaysia is a major supplier of palm oil and natural liquefied gas. The Malaysian currency, knocked by concerns over falling oil and gas revenues, is the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.43 123.24 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4108 1.4117 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.760 32.903 +0.44 Korean won 1165.60 1164.30 -0.11 Baht 35.86 35.81 -0.14 Peso 47.16 47.10 -0.12 Rupiah 13840.00 13795.00 -0.33 Rupee 66.72 66.59 -0.19 Ringgit 4.2270 4.2325 +0.13 Yuan 6.3983 6.3988 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.43 119.66 -3.06 Sing dlr 1.4108 1.3260 -6.01 Taiwan dlr 32.760 31.718 -3.18 Korean won 1165.60 1099.30 -5.69 Baht 35.86 32.90 -8.25 Peso 47.16 44.72 -5.16 Rupiah 13840.00 12380.00 -10.55 Rupee 66.72 63.03 -5.53 Ringgit 4.2270 3.4965 -17.28 Yuan 6.3983 6.2040 -3.04 ($1 = 1,163.62 won) (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)