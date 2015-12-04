Dec 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.77 122.61 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.3975 1.3947 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 32.710 32.935 +0.69 Korean won 1157.00 1164.60 +0.66 Baht 35.77 35.90 +0.36 Peso 47.07 47.15 +0.17 Rupiah 13830.00 13842.00 +0.09 Rupee 66.65 66.65 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2230 4.2280 +0.12 Yuan 6.3851 6.3972 +0.19 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.77 119.66 -2.54 Sing dlr 1.3975 1.3260 -5.12 Taiwan dlr 32.710 31.718 -3.03 Korean won 1157.00 1099.30 -4.99 Baht 35.77 32.90 -8.02 Peso 47.07 44.72 -4.99 Rupiah 13830.00 12380.00 -10.48 Rupee 66.65 63.03 -5.43 Ringgit 4.2230 3.4965 -17.20 Yuan 6.3851 6.2040 -2.84 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)