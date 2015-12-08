Dec 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.23 123.38 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4053 1.4064 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.792 32.936 +0.44 Korean won 1174.00 1168.20 -0.49 Baht 35.86 35.90 +0.11 Peso 47.17 47.13 -0.08 Rupiah 13845.00 13840.00 -0.04 Rupee 66.73 66.73 0.00 Ringgit 4.2560 4.2150 -0.96 Yuan 6.4130 6.4082 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.23 119.66 -2.90 Sing dlr 1.4053 1.3260 -5.64 Taiwan dlr 32.792 31.718 -3.28 Korean won 1174.00 1099.30 -6.36 Baht 35.86 32.90 -8.25 Peso 47.17 44.72 -5.19 Rupiah 13845.00 12380.00 -10.58 Rupee 66.73 63.03 -5.54 Ringgit 4.2560 3.4965 -17.85 Yuan 6.4130 6.2040 -3.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)