Dec 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.94 122.92 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.4064 1.4084 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.830 33.037 +0.63 Korean won 1178.30 1178.60 +0.03 Baht 35.90 35.95 +0.14 Peso 47.14 47.12 -0.05 *Rupiah 13870.00 13870.00 0.00 Rupee 66.84 66.84 0.00 Ringgit 4.2560 4.2605 +0.11 Yuan 6.4201 6.4172 -0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.94 119.66 -2.67 Sing dlr 1.4064 1.3260 -5.72 Taiwan dlr 32.830 31.718 -3.39 Korean won 1178.30 1099.30 -6.70 Baht 35.90 32.90 -8.36 Peso 47.14 44.72 -5.14 Rupiah 13870.00 12380.00 -10.74 Rupee 66.84 63.03 -5.69 Ringgit 4.2560 3.4965 -17.85 Yuan 6.4201 6.2040 -3.37 * Indonesian financial markets are closed for regional elections. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)