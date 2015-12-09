* Yuan at over 3-month low, PBOC midpoint 4-year trough * Won lowest in more than 2 months on foreign stock selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices failed to ease concerns over a commodity rout that has renewed concerns about global deflationary pressures, a risk brought home by China's tame inflation data. In onshore trade, the Chinese yuan slid to its weakest against the dollar since Aug 26 after the People's Bank of China set its daily guidance rate at a four-year low. South Korea's won hit an over two-month low as foreign investors extended a selling spree in the local stock market. The Malaysian ringgit failed to benefit from a bounce in crude as most government bond prices fell. The ringgit is sensitive to oil prices as the country is a major supplier of palm oil and natural liquefied gas. Crude prices rose as U.S. crude stocks dipped and Japan posted stronger than expected machinery orders, providing temporary support amid underlying worries about oversupply. Global oil prices plunged to near seven-year lows on Tuesday on concerns oil produces will pump up even more crude. Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure from a rout in oil and other commodity prices indicated sluggish global demand. "USD/Asia is still seen higher from here. Whether the oil price rebound is sustainable hinges upon demand side of things, i.e. global growth especially China," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. China's factories were plagued by persistent producer price deflation in November, although consumer inflation picked up slightly, data showed earlier, suggesting Beijing's year-long easing efforts have yet to restore momentum to the economy. WON The won slid 0.1 percent to 1,179.9 per dollar, its weakest since Oct 2. Foreign investors were net sellers in South Korea's main equity market for a sixth straight session, unloading a combined net 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion), the Korea Exchange data showed. The South Korean unit pared some of its earlier losses as some offshore funds covered short positions with the dollar's broad weakness. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar bucked the regional weakness on demand from leveraged funds as the U.S. dollar retreated against a basket of six major currencies. The city-state's currency gave up some of its earlier gains on concerns over a slowing domestic economy. Economists have revised down their economic growth forecasts for Singapore for 2015 and 2016 from their projections three months ago, a central bank survey showed earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.71 122.92 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.4047 1.4084 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 32.816 33.037 +0.67 Korean won 1178.69 1178.60 -0.01 Baht 35.93 35.95 +0.06 Peso 47.15 47.12 -0.07 *Rupiah 13870.00 13870.00 +0.00 Rupee 66.75 66.84 +0.13 Ringgit 4.2610 4.2605 -0.01 Yuan 6.4237 6.4172 -0.10 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.71 119.66 -2.49 Sing dlr 1.4047 1.3260 -5.60 Taiwan dlr 32.816 31.718 -3.35 Korean won 1178.69 1099.30 -6.74 Baht 35.93 32.90 -8.43 Peso 47.15 44.72 -5.16 Rupiah 13870.00 12380.00 -10.74 Rupee 66.75 63.03 -5.57 Ringgit 4.2610 3.4965 -17.94 Yuan 6.4237 6.2040 -3.42 ($1 = 1,179.32 won) * Indonesian financial markets are closed for regional elections. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)