* Yuan short positions largest since April 2010
* Won, rupiah, Taiwan dlr bearish bets highest in 2 mths
* Most other Asia FX short positions hit 1-month highs
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Pessimism on China's yuan
reached the highest level in more than five years as the world's
second-largest economy kept losing steam, and views on most
emerging Asian currencies deteriorated on expectations of a U.S.
rate hike next week, a Reuters poll showed.
The yuan's bearish bets hit the largest level
since April 2010, according to the survey of 18 fund managers,
currency traders and analysts conducted from Tuesday through
Thursday. In April 2010, Reuters started including the Chinese
currency in a survey of market positioning in emerging Asian
currencies.
The renminbi has fallen to levels seen right after China on
Aug. 11 surprised global investors by devaluing the currency.
For a second straight day, the People's Bank of China on
Thursday set its daily guidance rate at its weakest level in
more than four years.
That came as economic data suggested China's economy needs
more stimulus to regain footing. China's factories were plagued
by persistent producer price deflation in November, while
exports last month fell more than expected.
Bearish views on most other emerging Asian currencies
broadened as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to
raise interest rates next week for the first time in nearly a
decade.
November U.S. job creation topped expectations, while
September and October figures were revised up. Most primary
dealers expect the Fed to increase borrowing costs at its
two-day policy meeting opening Dec. 15, a Reuters poll showed,
while futures markets imply around an 80 percent probability
<0#FF:>.
The South Korean won's short positions rose to
their highest since early October as foreign investors have
continued to dump South Korean stocks.
Bearish bets on the Indonesian rupiah also touched
the highest level since early October. The rupiah on Thursday
hit a two-month low on growing corporate dollar demand for
year-end payments and repatriations.
Taiwan's dollar posted the largest bearish bets in
more than two months as the sluggish Chinese economy kept
hurting the island's exports. Overseas shipments in November
slumped far more than expected, denting hopes for a turnaround
in the economy in the fourth quarter after a contraction in
July-September.
Pessimistic bets on the Indian rupee, the Singapore
dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai
baht increased to one-month highs.
The rupee on Dec. 4 fell to its weakest since September
2013. Foreign investors sold a net $1.7 billion in Indian shares
and debt in November, the highest sales since August.
Bleak prospects for the Singapore economy hurt the
city-state's currency. Economists have revised their 2015 and
2016 growth forecasts for Singapore down from three months ago,
a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.
The ringgit came under pressure as global crude prices fell
to near seven-year lows, underscoring concerns over Malaysia's
falling oil and gas revenue.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
10-Dec 1.13 0.96 0.78 0.61 0.89 0.25 0.72 0.38 0.85
26-Nov 0.72 0.54 0.63 0.36 0.60 0.15 0.60 0.58 0.78
12-Nov 0.38 0.92 0.96 0.43 0.74 0.47 1.26 0.94 0.87
29-Oct 0.09 0.18 0.49 0.43 0.52 -0.09 0.94 0.43 0.71
15-Oct -0.08 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.34 -0.31 0.67 0.22 0.60
1-Oct 0.13 1.01 1.20 1.35 1.04 0.11 1.71 0.68 1.20
17-Sept 0.26 0.60 0.62 1.27 0.73 0.27 1.48 0.54 1.00
3-Sept 0.62 1.09 1.31 1.45 1.15 0.66 1.96 0.86 1.51
20-Aug 0.91 1.56 1.50 1.55 1.58 0.75 2.21 1.04 1.86
6-Aug -0.15 1.27 1.19 1.16 0.91 0.11 1.82 0.84 1.40
23-July -0.50 1.32 0.97 0.69 0.70 0.09 1.24 0.52 1.18
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)