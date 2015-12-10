BRIEF-India's Aro Granite Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 15.2 million rupees versus profit 20 million rupees year ago
Dec 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.56 121.44 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.4007 1.4045 +0.27 Taiwan dlr 32.785 33.047 +0.80 Korean won 1174.80 1179.30 +0.38 Baht 35.95 35.98 +0.08 Peso 47.19 47.16 -0.04 Rupiah 13955.00 13870.00 -0.61 Rupee 66.83 66.83 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2440 4.2705 +0.62 Yuan 6.4360 6.4280 -0.12 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.56 119.66 -1.57 Sing dlr 1.4007 1.3260 -5.33 Taiwan dlr 32.785 31.718 -3.25 Korean won 1174.80 1099.30 -6.43 Baht 35.95 32.90 -8.48 Peso 47.19 44.72 -5.22 Rupiah 13955.00 12380.00 -11.29 Rupee 66.83 63.03 -5.69 Ringgit 4.2440 3.4965 -17.61 Yuan 6.4360 6.2040 -3.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 8 India's oilmeal exports in April rose 19 percent from a year earlier to 135,474 tonnes, a trade body said on Monday.