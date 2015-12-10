Dec 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.56 121.44 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.4007 1.4045 +0.27 Taiwan dlr 32.785 33.047 +0.80 Korean won 1174.80 1179.30 +0.38 Baht 35.95 35.98 +0.08 Peso 47.19 47.16 -0.04 Rupiah 13955.00 13870.00 -0.61 Rupee 66.83 66.83 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2440 4.2705 +0.62 Yuan 6.4360 6.4280 -0.12 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.56 119.66 -1.57 Sing dlr 1.4007 1.3260 -5.33 Taiwan dlr 32.785 31.718 -3.25 Korean won 1174.80 1099.30 -6.43 Baht 35.95 32.90 -8.48 Peso 47.19 44.72 -5.22 Rupiah 13955.00 12380.00 -11.29 Rupee 66.83 63.03 -5.69 Ringgit 4.2440 3.4965 -17.61 Yuan 6.4360 6.2040 -3.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)