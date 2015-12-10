* Yuan near 4-month low on weakening PBOC midpoint * Won turns lower on foreign stock selling * Rupiah falls on corp dlr demand; intervention spotted (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday, unable to take advantage of a broadly weaker dollar as they tracked a slide in China's yuan to a near four-month low. The yuan dropped 0.2 percent to 6.4411 per dollar, its weakest showing since Aug 13 in the aftermath of China's unexpected devaluation of its currency two days earlier. The latest decline came as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its daily guidance rate at its lowest in more than four years even as the dollar lost ground against six major currencies. The softer fixing added to speculations that China would allow the yuan to depreciate after the International Monetary Fund's inclusion of the currency in its benchmark reserve basket. "I'm not surprised that more weakening of CNY is here," said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea Markets in Singapore. Given China's prolonged economic slowdown, Zhuang expects the yuan to weaken to 6.60 by the end of 2016 as Beijing is likely to intervene less often to support the currency. "Asian FX would likely be mostly affected by negative surprises from China. I see mainly downside risks in the coming six months," she added. China's sluggish growth has weighed on emerging Asian currencies as the world's second-biggest economy is a major export destination for many of these nations. WON South Korea's won eased 0.2 percent to 1,181.5 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 2 as foreign investors extended a selling spree in Seoul's main stock market to a seventh straight session. Foreigners dumped a combined net 1.7 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. Initially, the won gained as offshore funds covered short positions on the dollar's broad weakness. Investors largely ignored an as-expected central bank decision to hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah lost 0.7 percent to over a 2-month low of 13,974 per dollar, on growing corporate dollar demand for year-end payments. Most government bond prices eased, pressuring the rupiah. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,954, its weakest in more than two months. The central bank was spotted intervening in spot market to limit its downside, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.60 121.44 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.4048 1.4045 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.807 33.047 +0.73 Korean won 1181.02 1179.30 -0.15 Baht 35.95 35.98 +0.08 Peso 47.21 47.16 -0.09 Rupiah 13965.00 13870.00 -0.68 Rupee 66.81 66.83 +0.03 Ringgit 4.2600 4.2705 +0.25 Yuan 6.4388 6.4280 -0.17 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.60 119.66 -1.60 Sing dlr 1.4048 1.3260 -5.61 Taiwan dlr 32.807 31.718 -3.32 Korean won 1181.02 1099.30 -6.92 Baht 35.95 32.90 -8.48 Peso 47.21 44.72 -5.26 Rupiah 13965.00 12380.00 -11.35 Rupee 66.81 63.03 -5.66 Ringgit 4.2600 3.4965 -17.92 Yuan 6.4388 6.2040 -3.65 ($1 = 1,179.90 won) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)