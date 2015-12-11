* Yuan hits 4-1/2 year low; down for 6th straight week * Yuan to see largest weekly loss since Aug devaluation * Won leads weekly Asia FX on foreign stock selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 11 China's yuan fell to its weakest in 4-1/2 years on Friday and posted its longest weekly losing streak in a decade, dragging emerging Asian currencies lower, on concerns about its slowing economy and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next week. The yuan lost as much as 0.3 percent to 6.4550 per dollar, its weakest since July 2011. The renminbi has lost 0.8 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be its largest weekly depreciation since the week of surprise devaluation on Aug. 11. The yuan has now fallen for six straight weeks, its longest weekly losing streak, according to Thomson Reuters data going back to December 2005. The extended decline has prompted traders to wonder how much Beijing is prepared to allow the currency to fall. The People's Bank of China set its daily guidance rate at its weakest level since August 2011. "The yuan's weakness will persist for the time being with a 4-5 percent further loss next year. That will put pressure on Asian currencies," said Seungji Jeon, Samsung Futures' FX analyst in Seoul. "Still, the speed of other Asian currencies' depreciation may be slower than the yuan as they have more priced in weakening factors such as a strong dollar." Pessimism on the yuan reached the highest level in more than five years during the last two weeks, while views on most emerging Asian currencies deteriorated on expectations of a U.S. rate hike at its meeting on Dec. 15-16, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. WEAK ASIA FX BEFORE U.S. LIFTOFF South Korea's won led weekly losses among emerging Asian currencies with a 1.9 percent fall against the dollar. Foreign investors continued to sell local equities, unloading a combined net 2.1 trillion won ($1.8 billion) in eight consecutive sessions, the Korea Exchange data showed. "Underlying growth momentum is likely to remain weak into 2016, and foreign and resident portfolio outflows could extend as a result of challenging growth prospects and lower yields on Korean assets," Barclays said in a weekly note. "Korea remains especially vulnerable to weaker Chinese growth and CNY depreciation." The Malaysian ringgit has slid 1.3 percent this week as a rout in global oil prices underscored concerns over the country's falling oil and gas revenues. Indonesia's rupiah has fallen 0.8 percent through the week on increasing corporate dollar demand for year-end payments. The Singapore dollar has slumped 0.5 percent so far this week, tracking the yuan's weakness. Thailand's baht has also eased 0.5 percent. Still, some analysts saw possibilities of a rebound, saying prospects of the U.S. tightening next week have been priced in. "The risk is for a softer USD after the Fed moves," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Ji said China may cap the yuan's weakness around 6.4500, which would limit the downside in emerging Asian currencies. On Friday, major Chinese state banks were suspected to enter the market to help stabilise the yuan on behalf of the central bank, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.99 121.55 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.4055 1.4030 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 32.806 33.015 +0.64 Korean won 1178.12 1181.30 +0.27 Baht 36.06 35.98 -0.22 Peso 47.25 47.19 -0.12 Rupiah 13945.00 13930.00 -0.11 Rupee 66.79 66.71 -0.11 Ringgit 4.2800 4.2625 -0.41 Yuan 6.4509 6.4378 -0.20 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.99 119.66 -1.91 Sing dlr 1.4055 1.3260 -5.66 Taiwan dlr 32.806 31.718 -3.32 Korean won 1178.12 1099.30 -6.69 Baht 36.06 32.90 -8.76 Peso 47.25 44.72 -5.34 Rupiah 13945.00 12380.00 -11.22 Rupee 66.79 63.03 -5.62 Ringgit 4.2800 3.4965 -18.31 Yuan 6.4509 6.2040 -3.83 ($1 = 1,178.14 won) (Editing by Kim Coghill)