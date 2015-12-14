Dec 14 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.91 121.00 +0.07
Sing dlr 1.4128 1.4138 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 32.896 32.965 +0.21
Korean won 1188.02 1179.50 -0.72
Baht 36.16 36.05 -0.30
Peso 47.36 47.24 -0.26
Rupiah 14060.00 13945.00 -0.82
Rupee 66.88 66.88 0.00
Ringgit 4.3220 4.2925 -0.68
Yuan 6.4647 6.4553 -0.15
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.91 119.66 -1.04
Sing dlr 1.4128 1.3260 -6.14
Taiwan dlr 32.896 31.718 -3.58
Korean won 1188.02 1099.30 -7.47
Baht 36.16 32.90 -9.02
Peso 47.36 44.72 -5.57
Rupiah 14060.00 12380.00 -11.95
Rupee 66.88 63.03 -5.76
Ringgit 4.3220 3.4965 -19.10
Yuan 6.4647 6.2040 -4.03
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)