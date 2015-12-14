* Rupiah at over 2-month low on year-end corp USD demand
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Dec 14 Emerging Asian currencies fell on
Monday as China's yuan hit a 4-1/2-year low and regional stock
markets fell on growing nervousness ahead of an expected
interest rate hike this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The yuan lost as much as 0.2 percent to 6.4665 per
dollar, its weakest since July 2011, with the central bank
setting its daily guidance rate at a 4-1/2-year low.
The China Foreign Exchange Trade System, a unit of the
central bank, announced after the market close on Friday that it
had launched a new trade-weighted yuan exchange rate index, in a
move that some traders said may also suggest Beijing will allow
the renminbi to weaker further in a near term.
The decision rekindled some fears of a "currency war" -
competitive devaluations among Asian central banks to weaken
their currencies.
"We could see other Asian countries counter with their own
FX depreciation," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research in a note.
"In particular, the response by KRW, TWD and MYR will need
to be watched closely and we have been advocating a short 3M
equally weighted basket of these currencies against USD, which
we believe are most exposed to CNY depreciation," said the note,
referring to the South Korean won, the Taiwan dollar
and the Malaysian ringgit.
Falling commodity prices and a firm U.S. dollar ahead of the
Fed decision on Wednesady also pressured emerging currencies.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday concludes a two-day policy
meeting where the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise
borrowing costs for the first time in nearly a decade.
Some analysts and traders had expected emerging Asian
currencies to rebound if the Fed suggests further rate increases
will be at a very gradual pace.
Still, regional currencies may not benefit much, given the
weak outlook for the yuan, analysts said.
"Consensus expects a dovish (Fed) hike, but for a meaningful
relief rally in EM FX to ensue it would probably require a very
downbeat message," analysts for Societe Generale said in a note.
"Given a dovish hike is very consensus, positioning is not
stretched and USD-RMB is heading higher, a relief rally seems
like a low probability."
RUPIAH
Indonesia's rupiah slid 1 percent to 14,090 per
dollar, its weakest since Oct. 7, on growing corporate dollar
demand for year-end payments.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate,
which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange
rate fluctuations, was fixed at 14,076, its weakest in more than
two months.
The rupiah pared earlier losses as the central bank was
spotted intervening to support the currency around 14,100,
traders said.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said the authority
will always be in the foreign exchange market to guard against
volatility.
Most of the currency's non-deliverable forwards
also strengthened, limiting the spot's downside.
WON
The won lost nearly 0.8 percent to 1,188.4 per dollar, its
weakest since Sept. 30.
Offshore funds sold the currency as foreign investors
extended their selling spree in Seoul's main stock exchange
into a ninth straight session.
Foreigners dumped a combined net 2.3 trillion won ($1.9
billion) in equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data
showed.
The won recouped some early losses on caution over possible
intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to
stem its losses.
The currency also has a chart support at 1,188.0, the 76.4
percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from September
to October, analysts said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slumped as much as 0.9 percent to 4.3300 per
dollar in thin trading, its weakest since Nov. 20, as a global
crude oil rout underscored worries about Malaysia's falling oil
and gas revenues.
Malaysia's government bond prices also slid.
Global oil prices extended losses on a forecast from the
International Energy Agency that global oversupply of oil is
likely to deepen next year.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 121.16 121.00 -0.13
Sing dlr 1.4115 1.4138 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 32.893 32.965 +0.22
Korean won 1185.90 1179.50 -0.54
Baht 36.10 36.05 -0.14
Peso 47.34 47.24 -0.22
Rupiah 14045.00 13945.00 -0.71
Rupee 66.96 66.88 -0.12
Ringgit 4.3150 4.2925 -0.52
Yuan 6.4588 6.4553 -0.05
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 121.16 119.66 -1.24
Sing dlr 1.4115 1.3260 -6.06
Taiwan dlr 32.893 31.718 -3.57
Korean won 1185.90 1099.30 -7.30
Baht 36.10 32.90 -8.86
Peso 47.34 44.72 -5.53
Rupiah 14045.00 12380.00 -11.85
Rupee 66.96 63.03 -5.87
Ringgit 4.3150 3.4965 -18.97
Yuan 6.4588 6.2040 -3.95
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)