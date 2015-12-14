* Rupiah at over 2-month low on year-end corp USD demand * Won hits 2-1/2-month trough on foreign stock selling * Ringgit over 3-week low on oil rout, bonds fall (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Dec 14 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as China's yuan hit a 4-1/2-year low and regional stock markets fell on growing nervousness ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yuan lost as much as 0.2 percent to 6.4665 per dollar, its weakest since July 2011, with the central bank setting its daily guidance rate at a 4-1/2-year low. The China Foreign Exchange Trade System, a unit of the central bank, announced after the market close on Friday that it had launched a new trade-weighted yuan exchange rate index, in a move that some traders said may also suggest Beijing will allow the renminbi to weaker further in a near term. The decision rekindled some fears of a "currency war" - competitive devaluations among Asian central banks to weaken their currencies. "We could see other Asian countries counter with their own FX depreciation," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research in a note. "In particular, the response by KRW, TWD and MYR will need to be watched closely and we have been advocating a short 3M equally weighted basket of these currencies against USD, which we believe are most exposed to CNY depreciation," said the note, referring to the South Korean won, the Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit. Falling commodity prices and a firm U.S. dollar ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesady also pressured emerging currencies. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday concludes a two-day policy meeting where the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise borrowing costs for the first time in nearly a decade. Some analysts and traders had expected emerging Asian currencies to rebound if the Fed suggests further rate increases will be at a very gradual pace. Still, regional currencies may not benefit much, given the weak outlook for the yuan, analysts said. "Consensus expects a dovish (Fed) hike, but for a meaningful relief rally in EM FX to ensue it would probably require a very downbeat message," analysts for Societe Generale said in a note. "Given a dovish hike is very consensus, positioning is not stretched and USD-RMB is heading higher, a relief rally seems like a low probability." RUPIAH Indonesia's rupiah slid 1 percent to 14,090 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 7, on growing corporate dollar demand for year-end payments. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 14,076, its weakest in more than two months. The rupiah pared earlier losses as the central bank was spotted intervening to support the currency around 14,100, traders said. Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said the authority will always be in the foreign exchange market to guard against volatility. Most of the currency's non-deliverable forwards also strengthened, limiting the spot's downside. WON The won lost nearly 0.8 percent to 1,188.4 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 30. Offshore funds sold the currency as foreign investors extended their selling spree in Seoul's main stock exchange into a ninth straight session. Foreigners dumped a combined net 2.3 trillion won ($1.9 billion) in equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. The won recouped some early losses on caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to stem its losses. The currency also has a chart support at 1,188.0, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from September to October, analysts said. RINGGIT The ringgit slumped as much as 0.9 percent to 4.3300 per dollar in thin trading, its weakest since Nov. 20, as a global crude oil rout underscored worries about Malaysia's falling oil and gas revenues. Malaysia's government bond prices also slid. Global oil prices extended losses on a forecast from the International Energy Agency that global oversupply of oil is likely to deepen next year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.16 121.00 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.4115 1.4138 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 32.893 32.965 +0.22 Korean won 1185.90 1179.50 -0.54 Baht 36.10 36.05 -0.14 Peso 47.34 47.24 -0.22 Rupiah 14045.00 13945.00 -0.71 Rupee 66.96 66.88 -0.12 Ringgit 4.3150 4.2925 -0.52 Yuan 6.4588 6.4553 -0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.16 119.66 -1.24 Sing dlr 1.4115 1.3260 -6.06 Taiwan dlr 32.893 31.718 -3.57 Korean won 1185.90 1099.30 -7.30 Baht 36.10 32.90 -8.86 Peso 47.34 44.72 -5.53 Rupiah 14045.00 12380.00 -11.85 Rupee 66.96 63.03 -5.87 Ringgit 4.3150 3.4965 -18.97 Yuan 6.4588 6.2040 -3.95 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)