Dec 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.11 121.04 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.4083 1.4092 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.848 33.066 +0.66 Korean won 1181.10 1184.80 +0.31 Baht 36.07 36.14 +0.19 Peso 47.37 47.35 -0.05 Rupiah 14060.00 14075.00 +0.11 Rupee 67.09 67.09 0.00 Ringgit 4.3240 4.3255 +0.03 Yuan 6.4659 6.4591 -0.11 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.11 119.66 -1.20 Sing dlr 1.4083 1.3260 -5.84 Taiwan dlr 32.848 31.718 -3.44 Korean won 1181.10 1099.30 -6.93 Baht 36.07 32.90 -8.79 Peso 47.37 44.72 -5.59 Rupiah 14060.00 12380.00 -11.95 Rupee 67.09 63.03 -6.05 Ringgit 4.3240 3.4965 -19.14 Yuan 6.4659 6.2040 -4.05 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL)