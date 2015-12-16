* Onshore yuan dips on midpoint; offshore renminbi firms * Won rises; importers, foreign stock selling limit upside * Taiwan dollar up on exporters; foreigners buy U.S. dlr (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Dec 16 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday, helped by the dollar's retreat and higher regional stocks as markets wagered on a more gradual policy tightening path by the Federal Reserve following an expected historic rate hike later in the day. The yuan, however, continued to fall in the onshore market after China's central bank set its daily guidance rate weaker again. Offshore renminbi rose slightly after sources told Reuters that the central bank is ready to moderate sharp declines. The South Korean won gained as the dollar came off a near one-week high against a basket of six major currencies. The Taiwan dollar advanced on corporate demand. The Fed is widely expected to announce its first interest rate increase in nearly a decade at 1900 GMT after it concludes its two-day policy meeting. Investors remain keen to know how aggressively the Fed will tighten policy after the move. Fed officials have suggested they will act cautiously to nurture a tepid recovery, spurring expectations of a "dovish hike" - a rate increase with signals of a slow policy tightening. Emerging Asian currencies may rebound further if the Fed meets tempered expectations for future hikes, as other central banks such as the Bank of Japan are likely to ease policies and fill the liquidity hole to some degree, analysts said. Such cheap money usually helps investors seek higher yields. "We expect risk appetite to be supported into the turn of the year amid accommodative monetary conditions globally," said Christopher Wong, senior FX analyst for Maybank in Singapore. "These should support risk proxies including equities, commodity prices and AXJs," Wong said, referring to Asia ex-Japan currencies. Regional central banks will also be standing by a quarter of a trillion dollars in emergency liquidity lines with China and Japan to prevent routs in their currencies. Still, doubts persisted on whether emerging Asian currencies could resist downward pressures from a slowing Chinese economy, a weaker yuan and a global supply glut in oil. Sentiment at some of Asia's biggest companies deteriorated again in the fourth quarter, falling to a four-year low under the weight of concerns about slowing growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. WON The won rose, tracking its strength in overnight non-deliverable forwards markets. The South Korean currency pared much of its earlier gains as importers bought dollar for payments ahead of the looming U.S. rate hike. Dollar demand linked to a continued selloff of Korean stocks also limited the won's upside. Foreigners dumped a combined net 2.9 trillion won ($2.5 billion) in equities during an 11-day selling spree, the Korea Exchange data showed. South Korean authorities set a new consumer price target and cut economic growth estimates on Wednesday, as falling oil prices and weak global growth pose greater risks for the economy. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as exporters bought it for settlements around 32.800 per the U.S. dollar. The island's currency failed to extend gains as foreign financial institutions bought the greenback after the recent stock selling. Foreign investors were net sellers in the local equity market in the previous six straight sessions, unloading a combined net T$51.8 billion ($1.6 billion), the Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.87 121.65 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.4069 1.4050 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.766 33.026 +0.79 Korean won 1176.30 1183.40 +0.60 Baht 35.97 35.97 +0.00 Peso 47.33 47.34 +0.02 Rupiah 14058.00 14055.00 -0.02 Rupee 66.88 66.92 +0.06 Ringgit 4.3060 4.3050 -0.02 Yuan 6.4657 6.4610 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.87 119.66 -1.82 Sing dlr 1.4069 1.3260 -5.75 Taiwan dlr 32.766 31.718 -3.20 Korean won 1176.30 1099.30 -6.55 Baht 35.97 32.90 -8.53 Peso 47.33 44.72 -5.51 Rupiah 14058.00 12380.00 -11.94 Rupee 66.88 63.03 -5.75 Ringgit 4.3060 3.4965 -18.80 Yuan 6.4657 6.2040 -4.05 ($1 = 1,176.9 won) ($1 = 32.755 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)