* Yuan short positions largest since April 2010
* Won bearish bets highest since late August
* Taiwan dlr short positions largest since late August
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Bearish bets on the yuan hit a
near six-year high, denting sentiment towards most other
emerging Asian currencies, as China's central bank allowed the
currency to depreciate at a faster pace, a Reuters poll showed
on Thursday.
Pessimism on yuan was the highest since April
2010, according to the poll of 19 fund managers, currency
traders and analysts conducted from Tuesday through Thursday.
Onshore yuan slumped to a near five-year low on Thursday
after the People's Bank of China unexpectedly set its daily
guidance rate at the lowest since March 2011.
A series of weak fixings by the PBOC in recent days have
sown confusion in financial markets over whether China has
changed its forex policy and sparked fears of a global currency
war.
The yuan has already lost 1.5 percent against the U.S.
dollar so far this year, after shedding 4.7 percent in 2015.
Offshore yuan is at the weakest since offshore
trading started in 2010, and is trading at much softer levels
than onshore.
The PBOC's China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)
repeated on Thursday that there was no basis for the yuan's
continuous depreciation, but fears that China will allow further
weakness clearly weighed on the outlook for other emerging Asian
currencies, the poll showed.
Short positions on the South Korean won likely
swelled to the largest in almost five months, according to the
survey, with North Korea's nuclear test on Wednesday adding to
the downward pressure.
Bearish bets on the Taiwan dollar increased to the
largest since late August last year. The island's currency on
Wednesday settled at its weakest level to the U.S. dollar since
the global financial crisis as the yuan's weakness accelerated
demand for the greenback.
Short positions on the Singapore dollar hit a
three-month peak, while those on Indonesia's rupiah
rose to the highest since early October on dollar demand from
local companies.
Pessimism on the Malaysian ringgit and the Indian
rupee grew to the largest since mid-November.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht
.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
7-Jan 1.51 1.33 1.00 0.79 1.19 0.39 0.95 0.41 0.83
10-Dec 1.13 0.96 0.78 0.61 0.89 0.25 0.72 0.38 0.85
26-Nov 0.72 0.54 0.63 0.36 0.60 0.15 0.60 0.58 0.78
12-Nov 0.38 0.92 0.96 0.43 0.74 0.47 1.26 0.94 0.87
29-Oct 0.09 0.18 0.49 0.43 0.52 -0.09 0.94 0.43 0.71
15-Oct -0.08 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.34 -0.31 0.67 0.22 0.60
1-Oct 0.13 1.01 1.20 1.35 1.04 0.11 1.71 0.68 1.20
17-Sept 0.26 0.60 0.62 1.27 0.73 0.27 1.48 0.54 1.00
3-Sept 0.62 1.09 1.31 1.45 1.15 0.66 1.96 0.86 1.51
20-Aug 0.91 1.56 1.50 1.55 1.58 0.75 2.21 1.04 1.86
6-Aug -0.15 1.27 1.19 1.16 0.91 0.11 1.82 0.84 1.40
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Kim Coghill)