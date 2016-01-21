* Yuan short positions fall on c.bank stabilisation efforts
* Rupee bearish bets largest since August 2013
* Won, Taiwan dlr bearish bets 5-month highs
* Rupiah sentiment least pessimistic in Asia
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Bearish positions on the
Chinese yuan eased slightly in the last two weeks, a Reuters
poll showed, as markets were wary of central bank intervention
after it ramped up efforts to stabilise a faltering currency.
After letting the yuan fall at the start of the
year and triggering a destabilising shakeout in global markets
worried about China's slowing economy, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) rolled out a barrage of steps to try and quell
speculation of further currency depreciation.
Those measures have turned traders cautious, with a survey
of 19 fund managers, currency traders and analysts conducted
from Tuesday through Thursday showing short positions on the
renminbi have eased.
Pessimism over most emerging Asian currencies, however, grew
as continuous slides in oil prices dampened risk appetite,
according to the poll.
Perceived policy missteps by Beijing in the wake of the
latest yuan declines and a slowing Chinese economy have added to
the general concerns over the rout in the price of oil,
triggering turmoil in financial markets.
In an attempt to restore confidence, regulators in China are
tightening on cross-border outflows from banks, sources told
Reuters. The central bank said it will start
implementing a reserve requirement ratio for some banks in the
offshore yuan market next week.
Last week, the PBOC was suspected of intervening to drain
liquidity in the offshore market, resulting in a record high of
94 percent in implied overnight interest rates for the yuan
in Hong Kong.
In the previous survey published on Jan 7, bearish bets on
the Chinese currency hit a near six-year high amid views that
the central bank may allow faster depreciation.
Pressure on the yuan has risen as the world's second-largest
economy continued to lose steam with growth in 2015 at its
slowest in a quarter of a century.
The frail economy has stoked expectations of further policy
stimulus, but those hopes haven't translated into improved views
on emerging Asian currencies. The tumble in oil prices has
inflamed concerns about a slowdown in global demand, with a
cooling China darkening the outlook further.
Crude futures have been on a freefall with U.S. oil touching
its lowest since 2003 on a supply glut and a slowing global
economy.
The Indian rupee's short positions hit the largest
since August 2013 as equity outflows pushed the currency to its
lowest in about 2-1/2 years.
Bearish bets on South Korean's won hit the
largest since late August 2015 with the currency staying around
a 5-1/2-year low as foreign investors continued to sell it along
with Seoul shares.
The Taiwan dollar suffered the largest short
positions in five months after the island's independence-leaning
opposition leader won Saturday's presidential election, raising
fears of escalating tensions with China. Foreign
investors continued to unloaded local stocks.
The island's currency hit a near seven-year trough with data
showing export orders fell the most in six years in 2015. That
cemented bets on a further interest rate cut.
Pessimism on the Singapore dollar grew to the most
since early October as the city-state's exports fell more than
expected in December.
Short positions in the Malaysian ringgit and the
Philippine peso hit their largest in more than two
months.
By contrast, sentiment towards Indonesia's rupiah
improved, defying a central bank rate cut last week and a
security scare after explosions and gunfight in Jakarta left
seven people dead in an assault claimed by Islamic state.
The rupiah scored the smallest short positions among
emerging Asian currencies as investors sought higher yields on
falling inflation and a shrinking current account deficit.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
21-Jan 1.20 1.49 1.12 0.65 1.30 0.81 0.99 0.81 0.76
7-Jan 1.51 1.33 1.00 0.79 1.19 0.39 0.95 0.41 0.83
10-Dec 1.13 0.96 0.78 0.61 0.89 0.25 0.72 0.38 0.85
26-Nov 0.72 0.54 0.63 0.36 0.60 0.15 0.60 0.58 0.78
12-Nov 0.38 0.92 0.96 0.43 0.74 0.47 1.26 0.94 0.87
29-Oct 0.09 0.18 0.49 0.43 0.52 -0.09 0.94 0.43 0.71
15-Oct -0.08 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.34 -0.31 0.67 0.22 0.60
1-Oct 0.13 1.01 1.20 1.35 1.04 0.11 1.71 0.68 1.20
17-Sept 0.26 0.60 0.62 1.27 0.73 0.27 1.48 0.54 1.00
3-Sept 0.62 1.09 1.31 1.45 1.15 0.66 1.96 0.86 1.51
20-Aug 0.91 1.56 1.50 1.55 1.58 0.75 2.21 1.04 1.86
($1 = 13,900 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)