SEOUL, Dec 17 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Thursday as investor risk appetite returned after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates, signalling further tightening would be gradual. The Fed's policy-setting committee raised the range of its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the first increase in nearly a decade. It made clear the move was a tentative beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle. Indonesia's rupiah rose as traders covered short positions in the second-worst performing Asian currency of the year. The Thai baht gained with most government bond prices higher. "The beat up currencies like IDR should do well since it's a risk-on environment with a major risk event out of the way," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Still, analysts and traders doubted if emerging Asian currencies would appreciate further, given a weaker Chinese yuan and a rout in global oil prices. "Asian FX strength will be capped though as you saw from CNY fixing moving higher again. China is comfortable letting the currency weaken and that caps major strength in Asian FX despite the risk-on sentiment," Yokota said, referring to moves in dollar/yuan. The renminbi touched its weakest level since June 2011 after China's central bank set its daily guidance rate at a 4-1/2-year low. The Singapore dollar lost ground, hit by data showing the city-state's exports in November unexpectedly fell on a decline in sales to China and Europe. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.47 122.22 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.4130 1.4068 -0.44 Taiwan dlr 32.813 32.950 +0.42 Korean won 1179.10 1176.20 -0.25 Baht 36.00 36.07 +0.19 Peso 47.27 47.34 +0.15 Rupiah 14032.00 14065.00 +0.24 Rupee 66.73 66.73 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3100 4.3120 +0.05 Yuan 6.4820 6.4733 -0.13 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.47 119.66 -2.30 Sing dlr 1.4130 1.3260 -6.16 Taiwan dlr 32.813 31.718 -3.34 Korean won 1179.10 1099.30 -6.77 Baht 36.00 32.90 -8.61 Peso 47.27 44.72 -5.39 Rupiah 14032.00 12380.00 -11.77 Rupee 66.73 63.03 -5.54 Ringgit 4.3100 3.4965 -18.87 Yuan 6.4820 6.2040 -4.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)