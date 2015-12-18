Dec 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.47 122.55 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.4186 1.4184 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.895 33.035 +0.43 Korean won 1183.80 1180.10 -0.31 Baht 36.17 36.07 -0.28 Peso 47.48 47.40 -0.18 Rupiah 14030.00 14005.00 -0.18 Rupee 66.42 66.42 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3180 4.3135 -0.10 Yuan 6.4820 6.4837 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.47 119.66 -2.30 Sing dlr 1.4186 1.3260 -6.53 Taiwan dlr 32.895 31.718 -3.58 Korean won 1183.80 1099.30 -7.14 Baht 36.17 32.90 -9.04 Peso 47.48 44.72 -5.81 Rupiah 14030.00 12380.00 -11.76 Rupee 66.42 63.03 -5.11 Ringgit 4.3180 3.4965 -19.03 Yuan 6.4820 6.2040 -4.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)