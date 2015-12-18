* Yuan up on suspected intervention; down for 7th week * Taiwan dollar up; foreigners sell after rate cut (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Dec 18 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday thanks to a rebound in China's yuan, although regional units were set to suffer weekly losses on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and a weakening trend in the renminbi. The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' demand for settlements but its upside was limited with foreign investors selling the currency following the island's central bank's unexpected interest rate cut on Thursday. The yuan turned firmer after hitting a fresh 4-1/2-year low as the People's Bank of China was spotted intervening via state banks to control the pace of the currency's depreciation. Singapore's dollar rose on the yuan's rebound. The city-state's unit closely follows the renminbi as traders and analysts believe the Chinese unit to be a part of the undisclosed currency basket used by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to manage its monetary policy. The Malaysian ringgit advanced with thin liquidity as traders covered bearish bets in the worst-performing Asian currency of the year ahead of the weekend. Still, gains in emerging Asian currencies were seen just as profit-taking from the U.S. dollar's strength and unlikely to sustain, traders and analysts said. The dollar retreated from a two-week high against a basket of six major currencies. "I expect Asian currencies to remain under pressure. It is not just the Fed hiking rates, but also the decline in the yuan and downside growth risks in the region," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. "Any rebounds in CNY may be brief and unlikely to support Asian currencies much. In fact, Asian currencies have not reacted as much to the yuan depreciation so far, so there may be scope for them to play catch up." Risks of capital outflows from emerging Asia grew as investors may relocate funds from the region, he said. Regional currencies are unlikely draw support from the Bank of Japan's decision to expand the type of assets it purchases, Goh and other analysts said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose 0.5 percent to 32.882 per the U.S. dollar as of 0615 GMT from Thursday's close of 33.035. Local exporters sold the greenback for settlements. That compared with Thursday's levels around 32.800 before the central bank weakened it, traders said. Taiwan's central bank usually weakens or cuts gains of the currency at domestic closing to protect export competitiveness, according to traders. The trade-dependent economy along with emerging market peers has been suffering from a global economic slowdown, especially in China. Most emerging Asian currencies were on the course for weekly depreciation. The yuan has slumped 0.4 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be its seventh straight weekly slide, the longest weekly losing streak since 2005 when the currency was revalued. China's central bank continued to set its daily guidance rate at lows in 4-1/2 years. Indonesia's rupiah has lost 0.4 percent so far this week on growing corporate dollar demand for year-end payments. The Philippine peso has also eased 0.4 percent so far this week. The South Korean won ended the week down 0.3 percent as foreign investors kept selling Seoul shares. Thailand's baht was down 0.2 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0615 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.92 122.55 +0.52 Sing dlr 1.4144 1.4184 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 32.882 33.035 +0.47 Korean won 1180.90 1180.10 -0.07 Baht 36.14 36.07 -0.19 Peso 47.41 47.40 -0.03 Rupiah 13994.00 14005.00 +0.08 Rupee 66.43 66.42 -0.01 Ringgit 4.2830 4.3135 +0.71 Yuan 6.4787 6.4837 +0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.92 119.66 -1.86 Sing dlr 1.4144 1.3260 -6.25 Taiwan dlr 32.882 31.718 -3.54 Korean won 1180.90 1099.30 -6.91 Baht 36.14 32.90 -8.97 Peso 47.41 44.72 -5.67 Rupiah 13994.00 12380.00 -11.53 Rupee 66.43 63.03 -5.11 Ringgit 4.2830 3.4965 -18.36 Yuan 6.4787 6.2040 -4.24 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in Taipei; Editing by Sam Holmes)