* Rupiah climbs more than 1 pct vs dollar
* Short-covering, suspected inflows cited as lifting rupiah
* Asia FX mostly firm after Friday's drop in U.S. yields
* But ringgit falters as oil prices hit lowest since 2004
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 The Indonesian rupiah led
gains in emerging Asian currencies on Monday, underpinned by
suspected inflows into Indonesian bonds, while weak oil prices
dented the Malaysian ringgit.
The rupiah, the second-worst performing emerging Asian
currency this year, has gained some respite after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raised interest rates last Wednesday and
signalled that further tightening would be gradual.
On Monday, the rupiah climbed about 1.3 percent to 13,740
versus the dollar, pulling away from a two-month low of
14,090 set on Dec. 14.
A currency trader based in Indonesia said the rupiah was
benefiting from "lower uncertainty after the Fed decision" and
added that its latest rise may be due to some inflows of
overseas investor funds into Indonesian bonds.
Other traders said the rupiah's gains picked up momentum due
to stop-loss buying, as well as dollar-selling in
non-deliverable forwards.
The rupiah's gains came on a day when most emerging Asian
currencies edged higher against the dollar, after U.S. bond
yields fell late last week.
The Malaysian ringgit underperformed its peers and
eased 0.2 percent against the dollar, weighed down by falls in
oil prices that underscored concerns over Malaysia's falling oil
and gas revenue.
Brent crude oil prices touched their lowest levels since
2004 on renewed worries over a global oil glut.
SOUTH KOREA WON
The won edged higher against the dollar after Moody's
Investors Service on Saturday said it had upgraded South Korea's
issuer and bond ratings to Aa2 from Aa3, the highest ever for
the country.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar's resilience could be tested by a
couple of domestic data releases this week, namely the November
consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI on Wednesday, followed
by industrial production on Thursday.
Any market reaction to the data will probably be in the
direction of U.S. dollar strength against the Singapore dollar,
said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist for Mizuho Bank in
Singapore.
"Any reaction should be biased to the (U.S. dollar's) upside
rather than to the downside, because inflation is probably not
going to pick up in a big way just yet," Varathan said.
Even if industrial production were to come in slightly
better than expected, that is unlikely to dispel concerns about
weakness in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports, he added.
As inflation has come down and economic growth has been
sluggish, Singapore's central bank has eased monetary policy
twice this year, most recently in October.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0530 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 121.41 121.20 -0.17
Sing dlr 1.4108 1.4125 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 32.831 33.117 +0.87
Korean won 1177.00 1183.00 +0.51
Baht 36.15 36.15 +0.01
Peso 47.30 47.34 +0.08
Rupiah 13740.00 13915.00 +1.27
Rupee 66.31 66.40 +0.13
Ringgit 4.3000 4.2905 -0.22
Yuan 6.4807 6.4815 +0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 121.41 119.66 -1.45
Sing dlr 1.4108 1.3260 -6.01
Taiwan dlr 32.831 31.718 -3.39
Korean won 1177.00 1099.30 -6.60
Baht 36.15 32.90 -8.98
Peso 47.30 44.72 -5.45
Rupiah 13740.00 12380.00 -9.90
Rupee 66.31 63.03 -4.95
Ringgit 4.3000 3.4965 -18.69
Yuan 6.4807 6.2040 -4.27
