SINGAPORE, Dec 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0152 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.17 121.15 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.4055 1.4071 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 32.832 33.085 +0.77 Korean won 1176.18 1177.60 +0.12 Baht 36.08 36.12 +0.11 Peso 47.26 47.30 +0.08 Rupiah 13615.00 13760.00 +1.07 Rupee 66.35 66.35 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2900 4.3025 +0.29 Yuan 6.4781 6.4808 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.17 119.66 -1.25 Sing dlr 1.4055 1.3260 -5.66 Taiwan dlr 32.832 31.718 -3.39 Korean won 1176.18 1099.30 -6.54 Baht 36.08 32.90 -8.80 Peso 47.26 44.72 -5.37 Rupiah 13615.00 12380.00 -9.07 Rupee 66.35 63.03 -5.00 Ringgit 4.2900 3.4965 -18.50 Yuan 6.4781 6.2040 -4.23