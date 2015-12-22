(Adds text, updates prices) * Rupiah rises vs dollar for 4th straight day * Short-covering helps lift rupiah * Some suspect c.bank dlr selling in past few days * Asian currencies mostly steady to firmer By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 22 The Indonesian rupiah hit a one-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday, building on the momentum it gained after breaching key technical resistance earlier this week. The rupiah has risen for four straight days, gaining some respite after the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike late last week was accompanied by an assurance that further monetary tightening would be gradual. Currencies such as the rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit are probably being supported by short-covering, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo. "However, I don't think these moves should be taken as an indication of how the market is likely to move from January onwards," Murata said, adding that there were still risks such as concerns about China's economic slowdown and the outlook for oil prices. The rupiah last stood at 13,660 against the dollar, up 0.7 percent on the day. Earlier on Tuesday, it touched a high of 13,530, matching a peak reached on Nov. 11 according to Thomson Reuters data. Two market participants said they suspected that there may have been some dollar-selling by Indonesia's central bank in the past few days, adding to the recent firmness in the rupiah. RUPIAH CHART LEVELS The rupiah's rise picked up momentum after the dollar on Monday fell below its 100-day moving average at 13,915. The dollar's drop against the rupiah on Tuesday stalled near technical support for the greenback in the 13,540 to 13,550 area, which includes the dollar's 200-day moving average, now at 13,549. CHINESE YUAN China's central bank set a slightly stronger midpoint for the yuan on Tuesday after Beijing pledged more policies and reforms in 2016 to support a slowing economy. The People's Bank of China set the yuan/dollar midpoint rate at 6.4746 per dollar prior to market open, slightly firmer than the previous fix of 6.4753. In the onshore spot market, the yuan stood at 6.4787 , slightly firmer from the previous day's close of 6.4808 versus the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0610 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.24 121.15 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.4060 1.4071 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.817 33.085 +0.82 Korean won 1172.39 1177.60 +0.44 Baht 36.10 36.12 +0.04 Peso 47.33 47.30 -0.06 Rupiah 13660.00 13760.00 +0.73 Rupee 66.31 66.35 +0.07 Ringgit 4.3000 4.3025 +0.06 Yuan 6.4787 6.4808 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.24 119.66 -1.31 Sing dlr 1.4060 1.3260 -5.69 Taiwan dlr 32.817 31.718 -3.35 Korean won 1172.39 1099.30 -6.23 Baht 36.10 32.90 -8.86 Peso 47.33 44.72 -5.51 Rupiah 13660.00 12380.00 -9.37 Rupee 66.31 63.03 -4.94 Ringgit 4.3000 3.4965 -18.69 Yuan 6.4787 6.2040 -4.24 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)