* Local exporter purchases also boost Taiwan dollar * Baht seen stuck between exporter, importer flows in near term * Singapore dlr shrugs off lower than expected core CPI By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Emerging Asian currencies were mostly steady to firmer on Wednesday, with the Taiwan dollar underpinned by U.S. dollar selling by local exporters. The Chinese yuan edged up against the dollar after the central bank set the midpoint firmer for a third straight day, which traders called a sign that it wants to keep the currency stable for now. Traders said the Taiwan dollar edged higher on the back of inflows from overseas investors and U.S. dollar selling by the island's exporters. Most Asian currencies have edged higher this week as investors trimmed their long dollar positions after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Dec. 16 and signalled that further tightening would be gradual. The market was becoming thin ahead of the year-end and the near-term outlook was difficult to gauge, a trader for a Malaysian bank said. "The question is, will U.S. dollar sales continue, or (will the) market buy back the dollar?" he said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar took in its stride data showing that Singapore's core inflation unexpectedly slowed in November to 0.2 percent year-on-year, nearing a five-year low of 0.1 percent in May. Still, core inflation is seen likely to head higher next year, as the impact from one-off medical subsidies and other budgetary measures dissipates. The Monetary Authority of Singapore will probably keep its monetary policy unchanged at its next scheduled policy review in April unless there is a systemic shock, Rahul Bajoria, an economist for Barclays Bank, said in a research note. "The MAS remains firmly focused on the key medium-term inflation driver - the tight labour market," he added. THAI BAHT Dollar-selling interest among Thai-based exporters has helped lend support to the baht recently, said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore. "You could take the view that the dollar has been heavy at levels above 36 against the baht," he said. Overall, the impact of corporate flows on the baht could be relatively balanced in the near term, as dollar-buying interest among local importers is likely to increase toward the month-end, Ino added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0709 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.93 121.05 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.4054 1.4038 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 32.811 33.090 +0.85 Korean won 1171.98 1173.30 +0.11 Baht 36.06 36.05 -0.03 Peso 47.25 47.34 +0.18 Rupiah 13665.00 13670.00 +0.04 Rupee 66.21 66.32 +0.16 Ringgit 4.3055 4.3005 -0.12 Yuan 6.4769 6.4788 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.93 119.66 -1.05 Sing dlr 1.4054 1.3260 -5.65 Taiwan dlr 32.811 31.718 -3.33 Korean won 1171.98 1099.30 -6.20 Baht 36.06 32.90 -8.76 Peso 47.25 44.72 -5.35 Rupiah 13665.00 12380.00 -9.40 Rupee 66.21 63.03 -4.81 Ringgit 4.3055 3.4965 -18.79 Yuan 6.4769 6.2040 -4.21 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan and Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)