SINGAPORE, Dec 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.89 120.91 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.4047 1.4047 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 32.792 33.100 +0.94 Korean won 1173.00 1173.10 +0.01 Baht 36.12 36.06 -0.17 *Peso 47.23 47.23 +0.00 *Rupiah 13640.00 13640.00 +0.00 Rupee 66.21 66.21 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.3050 4.3103 +0.12 Yuan 6.4776 6.4778 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.89 119.66 -1.02 Sing dlr 1.4047 1.3260 -5.60 Taiwan dlr 32.792 31.718 -3.28 Korean won 1173.00 1099.30 -6.28 Baht 36.12 32.90 -8.91 Peso 47.23 44.72 -5.30 Rupiah 13640.00 12380.00 -9.24 Rupee 66.21 63.03 -4.80 Ringgit 4.3050 3.4965 -18.78 Yuan 6.4776 6.2040 -4.22 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anand Basu)