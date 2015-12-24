(Adds text, updates prices) * Yuan steady, won and Taiwan dollar hold firm * Baht briefly eases on corporate selling * Singapore dollar takes weak factory output data in stride By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Emerging Asian currencies were generally steady to firmer on Thursday in holiday-thinned trade, with most on track for weekly gains as investors trimmed their long U.S. dollar positions. China's yuan was steady against the dollar after the central bank set a slightly softer guidance rate. The Thai baht briefly underperformed, with traders citing dollar-buying by foreign companies and dollar-buying interest from a local bank. The baht's fall was limited, however, and it later reversed its losses. A trader said that trading conditions were thin as many investors have left for year-end holidays, and that this could exacerbate moves in the baht. The Singapore dollar held steady, taking in its stride data showing that industrial production fell more than expected in November. Currency markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines are closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays. Most Asian currencies were on track to post weekly gains as investors trimmed their long dollar positions after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Dec. 16 and signalled that further tightening would be gradual. The Indonesian rupiah has led the weekly gains with a rise of about 2 percent against the dollar. The gains in the rupiah picked up steam after the dollar fell below support at its 100-day moving average. CHINESE YUAN China's central bank said on Wednesday it would extend the yuan's trading hours on the Shanghai-based foreign exchange market from Jan. 4, in a major step forward on reforms that will help onshore and offshore rates converge. Trading hours for the yuan in CFETS will last until 11:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) as of Jan. 4 rather than end at 4:30 p.m., the central bank said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0612 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.57 120.91 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.4048 1.4047 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.768 33.100 +1.01 Korean won 1166.87 1173.10 +0.53 Baht 36.04 36.06 +0.06 Peso 47.23 47.23 +0.00 Rupiah 13640.00 13640.00 +0.00 Rupee 66.21 66.21 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3050 4.3103 +0.12 Yuan 6.4786 6.4778 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.57 119.66 -0.76 Sing dlr 1.4048 1.3260 -5.61 Taiwan dlr 32.768 31.718 -3.20 Korean won 1166.87 1099.30 -5.79 Baht 36.04 32.90 -8.71 Peso 47.23 44.72 -5.30 Rupiah 13640.00 12380.00 -9.24 Rupee 66.21 63.03 -4.80 Ringgit 4.3050 3.4965 -18.78 Yuan 6.4786 6.2040 -4.24 ------------------------ (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Sam Holmes)