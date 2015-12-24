(Adds text, updates prices)
* Yuan steady, won and Taiwan dollar hold firm
* Baht briefly eases on corporate selling
* Singapore dollar takes weak factory output data in stride
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Emerging Asian currencies were
generally steady to firmer on Thursday in holiday-thinned trade,
with most on track for weekly gains as investors trimmed their
long U.S. dollar positions.
China's yuan was steady against the dollar after the central
bank set a slightly softer guidance rate.
The Thai baht briefly underperformed, with traders
citing dollar-buying by foreign companies and dollar-buying
interest from a local bank. The baht's fall was limited,
however, and it later reversed its losses.
A trader said that trading conditions were thin as many
investors have left for year-end holidays, and that this could
exacerbate moves in the baht.
The Singapore dollar held steady, taking in its stride data
showing that industrial production fell more than expected in
November.
Currency markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the
Philippines are closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.
Most Asian currencies were on track to post weekly gains as
investors trimmed their long dollar positions after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Dec. 16 and signalled
that further tightening would be gradual.
The Indonesian rupiah has led the weekly gains with a rise
of about 2 percent against the dollar. The gains in the rupiah
picked up steam after the dollar fell below support at its
100-day moving average.
CHINESE YUAN
China's central bank said on Wednesday it would extend the
yuan's trading hours on the Shanghai-based foreign exchange
market from Jan. 4, in a major step forward on reforms that will
help onshore and offshore rates converge.
Trading hours for the yuan in CFETS will last until 11:30
p.m. local time (1530 GMT) as of Jan. 4 rather than end at 4:30
p.m., the central bank said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0612 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.57 120.91 +0.28
Sing dlr 1.4048 1.4047 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 32.768 33.100 +1.01
Korean won 1166.87 1173.10 +0.53
Baht 36.04 36.06 +0.06
Peso 47.23 47.23 +0.00
Rupiah 13640.00 13640.00 +0.00
Rupee 66.21 66.21 +0.00
Ringgit 4.3050 4.3103 +0.12
Yuan 6.4786 6.4778 -0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.57 119.66 -0.76
Sing dlr 1.4048 1.3260 -5.61
Taiwan dlr 32.768 31.718 -3.20
Korean won 1166.87 1099.30 -5.79
Baht 36.04 32.90 -8.71
Peso 47.23 44.72 -5.30
Rupiah 13640.00 12380.00 -9.24
Rupee 66.21 63.03 -4.80
Ringgit 4.3050 3.4965 -18.78
Yuan 6.4786 6.2040 -4.24
------------------------
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK;
Editing by Sam Holmes)