SINGAPORE, Dec 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Previous closing levels for Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit are from Dec. 23. South Korean won's previous close is from Dec. 24. Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.37 120.40 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.4062 1.4045 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 32.813 33.005 +0.59 Korean won 1166.20 1167.80 +0.14 Baht 36.08 36.05 -0.08 Peso 47.17 47.23 +0.13 Rupiah 13640.00 13640.00 +0.00 Rupee 66.21 66.21 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3060 4.3103 +0.10 Yuan 6.4768 6.4763 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.37 119.66 -0.59 Sing dlr 1.4062 1.3260 -5.70 Taiwan dlr 32.813 31.718 -3.34 Korean won 1166.20 1099.30 -5.74 Baht 36.08 32.90 -8.81 Peso 47.17 44.72 -5.18 Rupiah 13640.00 12380.00 -9.24 Rupee 66.21 63.03 -4.80 Ringgit 4.3060 3.4965 -18.80 Yuan 6.4768 6.2040 -4.21 ----------------------------------------------- - (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)