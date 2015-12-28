(Adds text, updates prices) * Won supported by local exporters' month-end buying * Indian rupee touches 1-month high * Asia FX mixed on the day against dollar * Singapore to release Q4 advance GDP on Jan. 4 By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 28 The South Korean won touched a three-week high against the dollar on Monday, getting a boost from local exporters' purchases and the greenback's soft tone. While moves in emerging Asian currencies were mixed on the day, the dollar's easier tone helped lend some support, with the Indian rupee hitting a one-month high of 66.09 against the greenback. As of 0549 GMT, the won had risen to as high as 1,162.4 versus the dollar, its strongest level since early December. Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar last stood at 97.885, down about 0.1 percent on the day. Most Asian currencies, however, remained within trading ranges seen so far in December. The Chinese yuan softened slightly in tepid trading after the central bank set a moderately weaker midpoint in a sign of further stability in the Chinese currency. The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit edged higher, while the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht sagged versus the U.S. dollar. There seemed to be no clear directional bias to Asian currencies at this point, said a trader for a Malaysian bank. "I get the feeling that no short-term speculators (are) playing," he said. Most Asian currencies had edged higher last week as investors trimmed their long dollar positions. SOUTH KOREAN WON The dollar has slipped below technical support at 1,166.9, its 100-day moving average, and also at around 1,165, which is the 50 percent retracement of the dollar's late November to mid-December rally versus the won. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI), however, shows that the dollar is close to entering over-sold territory against the won. THAI BAHT Thailand's November customs-cleared exports fell 7.4 percent from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, weaker than the median market forecast for a decline of 5.1 percent. The baht showed little reaction to the data, but was lower against the dollar on the day. On Friday, Thailand's central bank trimmed its 2016 economic growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent, reflecting expectations of zero export growth next year. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Singapore will provide advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter and for 2015 at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Jan. 4, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Monday. A quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore earlier this month showed that economists expect GDP to expand by 1.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter, down from 1.9 percent growth in the third quarter. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Previous closing levels for the Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit are from Dec. 23. South Korean won's previous close is from Dec. 24. Change on the day at 0536 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.45 120.40 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.4062 1.4045 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 32.790 33.005 +0.66 Korean won 1162.90 1167.80 +0.42 Baht 36.08 36.05 -0.08 Peso 47.19 47.23 +0.07 Rupiah 13647.00 13640.00 -0.05 Rupee 66.11 66.21 +0.14 Ringgit 4.2950 4.3103 +0.36 Yuan 6.4771 6.4763 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.45 119.66 -0.66 Sing dlr 1.4062 1.3260 -5.70 Taiwan dlr 32.790 31.718 -3.27 Korean won 1162.90 1099.30 -5.47 Baht 36.08 32.90 -8.81 Peso 47.19 44.72 -5.23 Rupiah 13647.00 12380.00 -9.28 Rupee 66.11 63.03 -4.66 Ringgit 4.2950 3.4965 -18.59 Yuan 6.4771 6.2040 -4.22 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Lee Kyoungho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)