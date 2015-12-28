(Adds text, updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 The South Korean won touched a
three-week high against the dollar on Monday, getting a boost
from local exporters' purchases and the greenback's soft tone.
While moves in emerging Asian currencies were mixed on the
day, the dollar's easier tone helped lend some support, with the
Indian rupee hitting a one-month high of 66.09 against
the greenback.
As of 0549 GMT, the won had risen to as high as 1,162.4
versus the dollar, its strongest level since early
December.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar last
stood at 97.885, down about 0.1 percent on the day.
Most Asian currencies, however, remained within trading
ranges seen so far in December.
The Chinese yuan softened slightly in tepid
trading after the central bank set a moderately weaker midpoint
in a sign of further stability in the Chinese currency.
The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit
edged higher, while the Singapore dollar and the
Thai baht sagged versus the U.S. dollar.
There seemed to be no clear directional bias to Asian
currencies at this point, said a trader for a Malaysian bank.
"I get the feeling that no short-term speculators (are)
playing," he said.
Most Asian currencies had edged higher last week as
investors trimmed their long dollar positions.
SOUTH KOREAN WON
The dollar has slipped below technical support at 1,166.9,
its 100-day moving average, and also at around 1,165, which is
the 50 percent retracement of the dollar's late November to
mid-December rally versus the won.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI), however, shows
that the dollar is close to entering over-sold territory against
the won.
THAI BAHT
Thailand's November customs-cleared exports fell 7.4 percent
from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, weaker than the
median market forecast for a decline of 5.1 percent.
The baht showed little reaction to the data, but was lower
against the dollar on the day.
On Friday, Thailand's central bank trimmed its 2016 economic
growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent, reflecting
expectations of zero export growth next year.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Singapore will provide advance estimates of gross domestic
product (GDP) for the fourth quarter and for 2015 at 8 a.m.
(0000 GMT) on Jan. 4, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on
Monday.
A quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore
earlier this month showed that economists expect GDP to expand
by 1.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter,
down from 1.9 percent growth in the third quarter.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
* Previous closing levels for the Philippine peso, Indian
rupee, Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit are from Dec. 23.
South Korean won's previous close is from Dec. 24.
Change on the day at 0536 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.45 120.40 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.4062 1.4045 -0.12
Taiwan dlr 32.790 33.005 +0.66
Korean won 1162.90 1167.80 +0.42
Baht 36.08 36.05 -0.08
Peso 47.19 47.23 +0.07
Rupiah 13647.00 13640.00 -0.05
Rupee 66.11 66.21 +0.14
Ringgit 4.2950 4.3103 +0.36
Yuan 6.4771 6.4763 -0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.45 119.66 -0.66
Sing dlr 1.4062 1.3260 -5.70
Taiwan dlr 32.790 31.718 -3.27
Korean won 1162.90 1099.30 -5.47
Baht 36.08 32.90 -8.81
Peso 47.19 44.72 -5.23
Rupiah 13647.00 12380.00 -9.28
Rupee 66.11 63.03 -4.66
Ringgit 4.2950 3.4965 -18.59
Yuan 6.4771 6.2040 -4.22
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Lee Kyoungho in
SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)