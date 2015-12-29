SINGAPORE, Dec 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.31 120.38 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.4092 1.4078 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.796 33.020 +0.68 Korean won 1167.90 1165.40 -0.21 Baht 36.08 36.13 +0.14 Peso 47.14 47.16 +0.04 Rupiah 13650.00 13645.00 -0.04 Rupee 66.19 66.19 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2870 4.2985 +0.27 Yuan 6.4853 6.4880 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.31 119.66 -0.54 Sing dlr 1.4092 1.3260 -5.90 Taiwan dlr 32.796 31.718 -3.29 Korean won 1167.90 1099.30 -5.87 Baht 36.08 32.90 -8.81 Peso 47.14 44.72 -5.13 Rupiah 13650.00 12380.00 -9.30 Rupee 66.19 63.03 -4.77 Ringgit 4.2870 3.4965 -18.44 Yuan 6.4853 6.2040 -4.34 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)