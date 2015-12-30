SINGAPORE, Dec 30 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*The Philippine's financial markets are closed from Dec. 30
through Jan. 1 for public holidays.
Change on the day at 0157 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.50 120.46 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.4153 1.4125 -0.20
Taiwan dlr 32.825 33.035 +0.64
Korean won 1171.80 1169.60 -0.19
Baht 36.09 36.10 +0.03
Peso 47.06 47.06 +0.00
Rupiah 13790.00 13740.00 -0.36
Rupee 66.40 66.40 +0.00
Ringgit 4.2890 4.2935 +0.10
Yuan 6.4897 6.4852 -0.07
Change so far
in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.50 119.66 -0.70
Sing dlr 1.4153 1.3260 -6.31
Taiwan dlr 32.825 31.718 -3.37
Korean won 1171.80 1099.30 -6.19
Baht 36.09 32.90 -8.84
Peso 47.06 44.72 -4.97
Rupiah 13790.00 12380.00 -10.22
Rupee 66.40 63.03 -5.07
Ringgit 4.2890 3.4965 -18.48
Yuan 6.4897 6.2040 -4.40
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)