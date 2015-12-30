SINGAPORE, Dec 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *The Philippine's financial markets are closed from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 for public holidays. Change on the day at 0157 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.50 120.46 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.4153 1.4125 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 32.825 33.035 +0.64 Korean won 1171.80 1169.60 -0.19 Baht 36.09 36.10 +0.03 Peso 47.06 47.06 +0.00 Rupiah 13790.00 13740.00 -0.36 Rupee 66.40 66.40 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2890 4.2935 +0.10 Yuan 6.4897 6.4852 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.50 119.66 -0.70 Sing dlr 1.4153 1.3260 -6.31 Taiwan dlr 32.825 31.718 -3.37 Korean won 1171.80 1099.30 -6.19 Baht 36.09 32.90 -8.84 Peso 47.06 44.72 -4.97 Rupiah 13790.00 12380.00 -10.22 Rupee 66.40 63.03 -5.07 Ringgit 4.2890 3.4965 -18.48 Yuan 6.4897 6.2040 -4.40 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)