* Offshore yuan hits 4-year low vs dollar
* Asia FX on track for annual loss, seen staying weak
* Ringgit and rupiah worst performers
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Most emerging Asian currencies
were steady to lower on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker Chinese
yuan, and more declines are seen likely next year given
prospects for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
further.
The yuan weakened against the dollar in both onshore and
offshore markets after China's central bank set a softer
mid-point in the wake of dollar strength.
The offshore yuan hit a four-year low of 6.6090 as
of 0721 GMT, the weakest since September 2011.
The Singapore dollar eased, pressured by the yuan's
decline.
The Singapore dollar can be affected by the yuan's moves, as
traders and analysts believe the Chinese unit to be a part of
the undisclosed, trade-weighted currency basket used by the
Monetary Authority of Singapore to manage monetary policy.
ANNUAL LOSSES
Emerging Asian currencies are on track for annual losses in
2015, with the Malaysian ringgit the worst-performing currency,
followed by the Indonesian rupiah.
Although most Asian currencies have been relatively stable
since the Fed raised interest rates on Dec. 16 for the first
time in nearly a decade, they are seen likely to come under
pressure again in 2016.
"I think this stronger dollar story will continue to apply
to dollar/Asia," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of
Singapore.
"I think what's going to bring dollar/Asia higher into the
second half of next year is the continued concerns over the
China growth story and how that will impact on the Chinese
currency," Sim said.
A depreciation in the Chinese yuan could reduce the trade
competitiveness of other Asian countries, and analysts say Asian
countries may become less inclined to strongly resist weakness
in their own currencies if the yuan weakens.
RINGGIT
The Malaysian ringgit has shed 18.5 percent this year,
putting it on track to be the worst-performing emerging Asian
currency in 2015.
The ringgit has taken a hit from a slide in oil prices,
which raised concerns over Malaysia's falling gas and oil
revenues.
Political uncertainties over a graft scandal linked to Prime
Minister Najib Razak and indebted state fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB) have also dented the ringgit. Najib,
chairman of 1MDB's advisory board, has denied any wrongdoing.
Some analysts say that such domestic factors have been
largely factored in, and that the ringgit may be undervalued
after this year's selloff.
The ringgit, however, is seen as facing continued headwinds
from weak oil prices. The potential for more capital outflows is
also seen as a risk factor for the ringgit, given the large
foreign ownership of Malaysian government bonds.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0716 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.41 120.46 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.4137 1.4125 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 32.867 33.035 +0.51
Korean won 1171.71 1169.60 -0.18
Baht 36.03 36.10 +0.19
Peso* 47.06 47.06 +0.00
Rupiah 13795.00 13740.00 -0.40
Rupee 66.40 66.40 +0.00
Ringgit 4.2900 4.2935 +0.08
Yuan 6.4903 6.4852 -0.08
* Financial markets in the Philippines are closed from Dec.
30 through Jan. 1 for public holidays.
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.41 119.66 -0.63
Sing dlr 1.4137 1.3260 -6.20
Taiwan dlr 32.867 31.718 -3.50
Korean won 1171.71 1099.30 -6.18
Baht 36.03 32.90 -8.69
Peso 47.06 44.72 -4.97
Rupiah 13795.00 12380.00 -10.26
Rupee 66.40 63.03 -5.07
Ringgit 4.2900 3.4965 -18.50
Yuan 6.4903 6.2040 -4.41
