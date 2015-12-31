SINGAPORE, Dec 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *The Philippines' financial markets are closed from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 for public holidays. *South Korean markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the New Year celebrations. *Thailand's financial markets are closed on Thursday and Friday. Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.46 120.49 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.4144 1.4142 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.906 33.050 +0.44 Korean won 1176.00 1172.50 -0.30 Baht 35.99 36.00 +0.03 Peso 47.06 47.06 0.00 Rupiah 13790.00 13780.00 -0.07 Rupee 66.39 66.39 0.00 Ringgit 4.2920 4.2920 0.00 Yuan 6.4925 6.4902 -0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.46 119.66 -0.67 Sing dlr 1.4144 1.3260 -6.25 Taiwan dlr 32.906 31.718 -3.61 Korean won 1176.00 1099.30 -6.52 Baht 35.99 32.90 -8.59 Peso 47.06 44.72 -4.97 Rupiah 13790.00 12380.00 -10.22 Rupee 66.39 63.03 -5.06 Ringgit 4.2920 3.4965 -18.53 Yuan 6.4925 6.2040 -4.44 ---------------------------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)