(Updates prices) SINGAPORE, Dec 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0540 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *The Philippines' financial markets are closed from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 for public holidays. *South Korean markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the New Year celebrations. *Thailand's financial markets are closed on Thursday and Friday. Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.42 120.49 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.4135 1.4142 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.880 33.050 +0.52 Korean won 1173.80 1172.50 -0.11 Baht 35.99 36.00 +0.03 Peso 47.06 47.06 +0.00 Rupiah 13795.00 13780.00 -0.11 Rupee 66.33 66.39 +0.09 Ringgit 4.2880 4.2920 +0.09 Yuan 6.4935 6.4902 -0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.42 119.66 -0.64 Sing dlr 1.4135 1.3260 -6.19 Taiwan dlr 32.880 31.718 -3.53 Korean won 1173.80 1099.30 -6.35 Baht 35.99 32.90 -8.59 Peso 47.06 44.72 -4.97 Rupiah 13795.00 12380.00 -10.26 Rupee 66.33 63.03 -4.97 Ringgit 4.2880 3.4965 -18.46 Yuan 6.4935 6.2040 -4.46 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)