* Yuan lowest since 2011 after weak PBOC fixing * Won over 2-week low; 2015 exports, imports worst since 2009 * Singapore dollar near 7-week low despite solid Q4 growth * Vietnam sets dong/dollar mid-point rate weaker (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Most emerging Asian currencies started 2016 weaker on disappointing China factory data and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, adding to fears that regional units may depreciate further in the new year. The Chinese yuan hurt regional peers as the currency in both onshore and offshore markets on Monday tumbled to their softest levels since 2011 after the central bank set its daily guidance rate at a near five-year low. "Asian currencies will track the yuan's weakness this year," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul, adding the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar are seen more sensitive to the renminbi's move. Emerging Asian currencies in 2015 fell on the yuan's drop, a slowing Chinese economy, declining commodity prices and a U.S. interest rate hike. "The yuan remains under pressure from capital outflows. China allows the trend although they manage the speed of depreciation," Jeong said. China's factory activity shrank for a 10th consecutive month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, indicating the world's second-largest economy needs more stimulus. Manufacturers in other Asian countries struggled with weak global demand, while global economic outlook deteriorated on rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. That dampened risk sentiment. The won hit its weakest level in more than two weeks as exports in December fell and the government warned there was no quick turnaround in sight. The Singapore dollar slid to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks, reversing a very brief rise after data showing the city-state's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter. Indonesia's rupiah and Malaysia's ringgit slumped as long-term foreign investors sold them in non-deliverable forwards markets. Vietnam set the mid-point rate for the dong currency to the dollar for the interbank transaction weaker. That came on the first day the country resumed a policy of adjusting the rate on daily basis to allow more flexibility. WON The won lost 1.3 percent to 1,187.4 per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 18. South Korea's exports dropped for a 12th straight month last month, capping its worst yearly trade performance since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the government data showed on Friday. Caution grew over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the won's weakness. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Singapore's economy grew 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the government's advanced estimates showed. That is well above the median forecast of 1.7 percent expansion in a Reuters survey. The data helped the Singapore dollar briefly turn firmer. The Singapore dollar, however, failed to maintain the strength and fell to 1.4248, its weakest since Nov. 18, on the yuan's weakness. Few economists expected the city-state's economy to maintain such growth pace on uneven global economic growth. "The momentum we saw in 4Q is unlikely to be sustained in 2016," said Joseph Incalcaterra, an economist for HSBC, in a note. "We forecast growth to slow as the trade cycle remains subdued, higher interest rates percolate through the economy, and the property sector continues to deflate." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.45 120.30 +0.71 Sing dlr 1.4233 1.4177 -0.39 Taiwan dlr 33.003 33.066 +0.19 Korean won 1185.20 1172.50 -1.07 Baht 36.15 36.00 -0.41 Peso 47.11 47.06 -0.11 Rupiah 13890.00 13785.00 -0.76 Rupee 66.42 66.14 -0.42 Ringgit 4.3260 4.2935 -0.75 Yuan 6.5096 6.4936 -0.25 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.45 120.30 +0.71 Sing dlr 1.4233 1.4177 -0.39 Taiwan dlr 33.003 33.066 +0.19 Korean won 1185.20 1172.50 -1.07 Baht 36.15 36.00 -0.41 Peso 47.11 47.06 -0.11 Rupiah 13890.00 13785.00 -0.76 Rupee 66.42 66.15 -0.40 Ringgit 4.3260 4.2935 -0.75 Yuan 6.5096 6.4936 -0.25 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Anand Basu)