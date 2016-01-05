Jan 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.28 119.46 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.4252 1.4248 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 33.081 33.236 +0.47 Korean won 1190.20 1187.70 -0.21 Baht 36.16 36.15 -0.04 Peso 47.15 47.12 -0.05 Rupiah 13940.00 13910.00 -0.22 Rupee 66.61 66.61 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3510 4.3490 -0.05 Yuan 6.5260 6.5338 +0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.28 120.30 +0.86 Sing dlr 1.4252 1.4177 -0.53 Taiwan dlr 33.081 33.066 -0.05 Korean won 1190.20 1172.50 -1.49 Baht 36.16 36.00 -0.44 Peso 47.15 47.06 -0.18 Rupiah 13940.00 13785.00 -1.11 Rupee 66.61 66.15 -0.69 Ringgit 4.3510 4.2935 -1.32 Yuan 6.5260 6.4936 -0.50 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)