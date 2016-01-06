Jan 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.57 119.05 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.4268 1.4257 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 33.100 33.270 +0.51 Korean won 1192.50 1188.00 -0.38 Baht 36.16 36.14 -0.06 Peso 46.92 46.89 -0.06 Rupiah 13847.00 13855.00 +0.06 Rupee 66.59 66.59 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3500 4.3425 -0.17 Yuan 6.5315 6.5157 -0.24 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.57 120.30 +1.46 Sing dlr 1.4268 1.4177 -0.64 Taiwan dlr 33.100 33.066 -0.10 Korean won 1192.50 1172.50 -1.68 Baht 36.16 36.00 -0.44 Peso 46.92 47.06 +0.30 Rupiah 13847.00 13785.00 -0.45 Rupee 66.59 66.15 -0.66 Ringgit 4.3500 4.2935 -1.30 Yuan 6.5315 6.4936 -0.58 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)