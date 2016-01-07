BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says to consider issue of ncds worth up to inr 1.50 billion by way of private placement Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ruGz5p) Further company coverage:
Jan 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.24 118.50 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.4409 1.4365 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 33.340 33.453 +0.34 Korean won 1203.00 1197.90 -0.42 Baht 36.31 36.22 -0.25 Peso 47.12 47.03 -0.20 Rupiah 13950.00 13945.00 -0.04 Rupee 66.82 66.82 -0.00 Ringgit 4.4170 4.3925 -0.55 Yuan 6.5811 6.5555 -0.39 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.24 120.30 +1.74 Sing dlr 1.4409 1.4177 -1.61 Taiwan dlr 33.340 33.066 -0.82 Korean won 1203.00 1172.50 -2.54 Baht 36.31 36.00 -0.85 Peso 47.12 47.06 -0.13 Rupiah 13950.00 13785.00 -1.18 Rupee 66.82 66.15 -1.00 Ringgit 4.4170 4.2935 -2.80 Yuan 6.5811 6.4936 -1.33 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 18 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,723.0 93,360.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of tr