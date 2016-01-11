Jan 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.10 117.27 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.4414 1.4430 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 33.399 33.501 +0.31 Korean won 1208.90 1198.10 -0.89 Baht 36.28 36.30 +0.06 Peso 47.28 47.17 -0.24 Rupiah 13930.00 13920.00 -0.07 Rupee 66.63 66.63 0.00 Ringgit 4.4030 4.3850 -0.41 Yuan 6.5884 6.5938 +0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.10 120.30 +2.73 Sing dlr 1.4414 1.4177 -1.64 Taiwan dlr 33.399 33.066 -1.00 Korean won 1208.90 1172.50 -3.01 Baht 36.28 36.00 -0.77 Peso 47.28 47.06 -0.47 Rupiah 13930.00 13785.00 -1.04 Rupee 66.63 66.15 -0.72 Ringgit 4.4030 4.2935 -2.49 Yuan 6.5884 6.4936 -1.44 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)