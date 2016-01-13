Jan 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.11 117.63 -0.41 Sing dlr 1.4351 1.4383 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 33.366 33.667 +0.90 Korean won 1207.00 1210.30 +0.27 Baht 36.25 36.32 +0.19 Peso 47.38 47.44 +0.13 Rupiah 13850.00 13905.00 +0.40 Rupee 66.86 66.86 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3840 4.4090 +0.57 Yuan 6.5708 6.5756 +0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.11 120.30 +1.85 Sing dlr 1.4351 1.4177 -1.21 Taiwan dlr 33.366 33.066 -0.90 Korean won 1207.00 1172.50 -2.86 Baht 36.25 36.00 -0.69 Peso 47.38 47.06 -0.68 Rupiah 13850.00 13785.00 -0.47 Rupee 66.86 66.15 -1.06 Ringgit 4.3840 4.2935 -2.06 Yuan 6.5708 6.4936 -1.17 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)