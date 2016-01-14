Jan 14 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.45 117.66 +0.18
Sing dlr 1.4393 1.4369 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 33.470 33.625 +0.46
Korean won 1212.40 1204.00 -0.69
Baht 36.31 36.24 -0.19
Peso 47.69 47.55 -0.30
Rupiah 13860.00 13820.00 -0.29
Rupee 66.85 66.85 +0.00
Ringgit 4.3945 4.3790 -0.35
Yuan 6.5800 6.5743 -0.09
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.45 120.30 +2.43
Sing dlr 1.4393 1.4177 -1.50
Taiwan dlr 33.470 33.066 -1.21
Korean won 1212.40 1172.50 -3.29
Baht 36.31 36.00 -0.85
Peso 47.69 47.06 -1.32
Rupiah 13860.00 13785.00 -0.54
Rupee 66.85 66.15 -1.04
Ringgit 4.3945 4.2935 -2.30
Yuan 6.5800 6.4936 -1.31
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)