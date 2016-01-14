* Attacks in Indonesia come after Islamic State threat
* Indonesia c.bank decision eyed; rate cut expected
* Yuan falls despite PBOC's firmer midpoint
* Won at 5-1/2-year low, Philippine peso over 6-year trough
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Most emerging Asian currencies
lost ground on Thursday on growing concerns over a global
economic slowdown, while explosions and a gunfight in Jakarta
hit the Indonesian rupiah.
The rupiah touched a one-week low after several
explosions went off and gunfire broke out in Indonesia's
capital.
China's yuan slid although the central bank set
its daily guidance rate for the currency firmer in continuous
efforts to stabilise it.
"A key focus is on the China market. Despite keeping the
fixing flat, CNY weakens, which shows that the underlying
weakening pressures are very strong," said Sean Yokota, head of
Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore.
"The yuan will weaken on both the economic slowdown and the
policy uncertainty. It will drag the rest of Asia FX lower."
South Korea's won hit a 5-1/2-year low, while the
Philippine peso fell to its weakest in more than six
years, on falling stock markets.
Asian equities markets slumped, tracking steep losses in
Wall Street as Brent crude oil skidded to 12-year lows amid a
commodity rout that increased fears of a global economic
slowdown.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell 1.0 percent to 13,960 per dollar, its
weakest since Jan. 7.
Foreign banks dumped the currency following news of
explosions and a gunfight in Jakarta. Local shares
extended losses to nearly 2 percent.
Indonesia's police said militants launched a gun and bomb
assault killing at least six people in the centre of the
Indonesian capital in an attack that followed a threat by
Islamic State fighters to put the country in their "spotlight".
"The safety for investments in Indonesia is the main issue
right now," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, expecting
further weakness in the rupiah.
Still, the central bank may intervene to prevent the rupiah
from falling past the 14,000 level, the trader added.
The Indonesian currency was already under pressure from
expectations that Bank Indonesia may cut its policy interest
rate later in the day.
WON
The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,215.3 per dollar,
its weakest since July 2010.
Offshore funds scrambled to add dollar holdings as foreign
investors continued to sell Seoul shares.
The foreign exchange authorities were suspected of
intervening to slow down the won's weakness, but their dollar
selling was not seen to be aggressive, traders said.
"All foreign names were on the 'dollar-buy' side. The
authorities had been spotted at an initial stage, but they were
hardly seen after that," said a South Korean bank trader in
Seoul.
Currency traders shrugged off the central bank's decision to
hold monetary policy unchanged, signalling it would stand pat
for some time although it cut this year's economic growth
forecast.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso slid 0.4 percent to 47.75 per dollar, its weakest
since November 2009.
Local companies bought the dollar to hedge their importation
requirements and interbank speculators chased the greenback,
traders said. The peso also weakened in most non-deliverable
forwards.
A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said the peso
would weaken further on a lack of confidence in China's stocks
and concerns about the global economy.
The currency may find chart support at 47.80, its low in
November 2009, the trader said. Analysts said it also has
another level of support at 47.90, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its appreciation from 2008 to 2013.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0535 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.63 117.66 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.4392 1.4369 -0.16
Taiwan dlr 33.490 33.625 +0.40
Korean won 1213.70 1204.00 -0.80
Baht 36.28 36.24 -0.11
Peso 47.73 47.55 -0.39
Rupiah 13935.00 13820.00 -0.83
Rupee 67.11 66.85 -0.39
Ringgit 4.3910 4.3790 -0.27
Yuan 6.5893 6.5743 -0.23
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.63 120.30 +2.27
Sing dlr 1.4392 1.4177 -1.49
Taiwan dlr 33.490 33.066 -1.27
Korean won 1213.70 1172.50 -3.39
Baht 36.28 36.00 -0.77
Peso 47.73 47.06 -1.40
Rupiah 13935.00 13785.00 -1.08
Rupee 67.11 66.15 -1.43
Ringgit 4.3910 4.2935 -2.22
Yuan 6.5893 6.4936 -1.45
(Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)