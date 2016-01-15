* Yuan stable as c.bank holds line; doubts stay * Foreigners sell Taiwan dollar ahead of votes * Rupiah edges up on higher bond prices (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday due a to temporary recovery in risk sentiment with the Indonesian rupiah up despite a rate cut, although these units are likely to post weekly losses on lingering concerns over China's economy and markets. The onshore yuan edged after the central bank's daily guidance rate for the currency was only slightly weaker, leading to a week of broadly steady fixes and indicating a determination to stabilise the renminbi, which has lost 5 percent since August. The Taiwan dollar advanced from its previous close. Traders said the central bank pushed the currency to a near seven-year low on Thursday through usual last-minute intervention. The currency found support from higher local stocks, but foreign investors sold it on caution ahead of polls on Saturday. The main opposition independence-leaning Democratic Progress Party is likely to return to power. The rupiah edged up as government bond prices extended gains after Bank Indonesia on Thursday cut its interest rates. Malaysia's ringgit rose on an overnight rebound in crude prices. Still, emerging Asian currencies gave up most of their daily gains on a lack of market conviction about long-term economic growth and financial market stability in China. Offshore yuan slumped and China's stocks fell after data showed new bank lending was weaker than expected. "Markets will not easily give up bets on the yuan's depreciation on a slowing economy and risks of capital outflows. Asian currencies will follow that," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "In addition, the central bank has shown a lack of experiences to control currency markets," Jeong said, referring to the People's Bank of China. The authorities took various steps to stabilise the yuan this week. Offshore yuan liquidity was squeezed earlier in the week as a result of state-backed banks buying, at the central bank's behest, to push overnight borrowing rates in Hong Kong to record highs, making it prohibitively expensive to bet against the renminbi. WON, PHILIPPINE PESO LEAD ASIA LOSSES South Korea's won and the Philippine peso led weekly losses among regional peers as foreign investors continued to sell local stocks. The won has lost 1.2 percent so far this week as offshore funds rushed to add dollar holdings with South Korea seen more sensitive to China's economic slowdown. The peso has dropped 1.2 percent this week as importers' dollar demand increased. The Philippine currency earlier on Friday fell to 47.76 per dollar, its weakest since November 2009. India's rupee has fallen 1.1 percent as a sell-off in global equities triggered concerns of foreign fund outflows from emerging market assets. The rupiah has bucked against regional depreciation trend with a 0.2 percent gain against the dollar so far this week. The appreciation came despite monetary policy easing and an attack by suicide bombers and gunmen in Jakarta on Thursday. "The rate cut from Bank Indonesia is supportive for growth and has raised hopes that further easing from Bank Indonesia may invite the return of foreign investors, triggering inflows into Indonesia," said Heng Koon How, senior currency strategist for Credit Suisse private banking and wealth management in Singapore. "However, we continue to believe that it remains on track for more weakness towards 14,600, once spot trades past the psychological 14,000 level again," Heng said, referring to the rupiah's value against the dollar. It stood at 13,895 as of 0505 GMT. The country's current account deficit is likely to widen and the fiscal deficit is at risk of breaching the 3 percent of GDP limit, he added. Indonesia's trade balance moved back into surplus in 2015 after three years of deficits but the turnaround mostly showed how sluggish the economy has been. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.77 118.07 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.4394 1.4368 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 33.570 33.742 +0.51 Korean won 1212.80 1213.40 +0.05 Baht 36.31 36.30 -0.03 Peso 47.73 47.64 -0.19 Rupiah 13895.00 13905.00 +0.07 Rupee 67.40 67.29 -0.16 Ringgit 4.3750 4.3900 +0.34 Yuan 6.5867 6.5890 +0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.77 120.30 +2.15 Sing dlr 1.4394 1.4177 -1.51 Taiwan dlr 33.570 33.066 -1.50 Korean won 1212.80 1172.50 -3.32 Baht 36.31 36.00 -0.85 Peso 47.73 47.06 -1.40 Rupiah 13895.00 13785.00 -0.79 Rupee 67.40 66.15 -1.85 Ringgit 4.3750 4.2935 -1.86 Yuan 6.5867 6.4936 -1.41 (Additional reporting by Liang-Sa Loh in TAIPEI; Editing by Sam Holmes)