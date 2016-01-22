Jan 22 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.65 117.70 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.4330 1.4321 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 33.683 33.838 +0.46
Korean won 1204.40 1213.70 +0.77
Baht 36.20 36.25 +0.14
Peso 47.89 47.94 +0.11
Rupiah 13870.00 13907.00 +0.27
Rupee 68.02 68.02 0.00
Ringgit 4.3540 4.3730 +0.44
Yuan 6.5797 6.5797 0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.65 120.30 +2.25
Sing dlr 1.4330 1.4177 -1.07
Taiwan dlr 33.683 33.066 -1.83
Korean won 1204.40 1172.50 -2.65
Baht 36.20 36.00 -0.55
Peso 47.89 47.06 -1.72
Rupiah 13870.00 13785.00 -0.61
Rupee 68.02 66.15 -2.75
Ringgit 4.3540 4.2935 -1.39
Yuan 6.5797 6.4936 -1.31
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)