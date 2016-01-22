* Ringgit near 3-week high; stocks, bonds rise
* Malaysia c.banks cuts reserve ratio, holds benchmark rate
* Won up on stop-loss dollar selling
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Friday to post weekly gains on growing hopes for further
monetary stimulus from Europe and Japan, while oil prices
extended a rebound.
The Malaysian ringgit touched a near three-week
high in thin trading as underlying concerns over the country's
falling oil and gas revenues were offset by the central bank's
decision to add liquidity, lifting local stocks and bond prices.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday fading growth and inflation prospects will force the
central bank to review its policy stance in March, a strong
signal that more monetary stimulus could be coming within
months.
In addition, the Bank of Japan is "taking a serious look" at
expanding its monetary easing measures, the Nikkei newspaper
reported.
"The ECB and BOJ gave presents to market. That may cause the
Fed to take a dovish stance next week," said Yuna Park, currency
and bond analyst, Dongbu Securities in Seoul. The U.S. Federal
Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
"Risky assets including Asian currencies will rally, but
only until the next week. It's better to sell them on rallies
amid little confidence yet as we don't know what will happen in
China and Hong Kong."
Hong Kong's dollar and stocks tumbled earlier this
week on worries about capital outflows amid a slowdown in
China's economy.
RINGGIT LEADS ASIA GAINS
The ringgit rose as much as 1.7 percent to 4.2985 per
dollar, its strongest since Jan 4, helping the currency post a
2.0 percent gain so far this week.
"At current levels of above 4.30 vs USD, MYR in deemed to be
undervalued, particularly given a still supportive macro metrics
eg a current account surplus, diversified growth drivers, and
capital market depth," Commerzbank said in a note.
Malaysia's central bank on Thursday unexpectedly cut the
statuary reserve requirement ratio to 3.5 percent from 4.0
percent, effective Feb. 1, while leaving its key interest rate
steady to prevent capital outflows.
Kuala Lumpur stocks advanced more than 1 percent and
government bond prices rallied. The 10-year bond yield
fell to 3.936 percent, its lowest since July 24,
while the five-year yield slid to 3.344 percent, the
lowest since October 2013.
The South Korean won advanced 1.1 percent for the
week, ending the Friday local market at 1,200.1 per dollar. A
break of 1,203 prompted traders to scramble for the
worst-performing Asian currency so far this year.
Thailand's baht and Singapore's dollar
have risen 0.7 percent so far this week.
The Taiwan dollar has climbed 0.6 percent
throughout this week and the Indonesian rupiah was up
0.3 percent.
Still, doubts over long-term sustainability of gains in
regional currencies remained, given a slowing global economy.
"Asia FX will continue to be weighed down by a toxic mix of
CNY weakness, regional export contraction and weak inflation
trajectory," said Heng Koon How, senior currency strategist for
Credit Suisse private banking and wealth management in
Singapore, referring to the Chinese yuan.
The renminbi has stabilised thanks to cocktail of support
measures by Chinese authorities, but traders remain pessimistic
about its outlook as the world's second-largest economy
continues to lose steam.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0610 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.06 117.70 -0.30
Sing dlr 1.4298 1.4321 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 33.598 33.838 +0.71
Korean won 1199.52 1213.70 +1.18
Baht 36.10 36.25 +0.42
Peso 47.81 47.94 +0.27
Rupiah 13845.00 13907.00 +0.45
Rupee 67.70 68.02 +0.47
Ringgit 4.3110 4.3730 +1.44
Yuan 6.5794 6.5797 +0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.06 120.30 +1.90
Sing dlr 1.4298 1.4177 -0.85
Taiwan dlr 33.598 33.066 -1.58
Korean won 1199.52 1172.50 -2.25
Baht 36.10 36.00 -0.28
Peso 47.81 47.06 -1.57
Rupiah 13845.00 13785.00 -0.43
Rupee 67.70 66.15 -2.29
Ringgit 4.3110 4.2935 -0.41
Yuan 6.5794 6.4936 -1.30
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)