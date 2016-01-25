Jan 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.56 118.80 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.4287 1.4302 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.705 +0.55 Korean won 1196.30 1200.10 +0.32 Baht 36.01 36.04 +0.07 Peso 47.77 47.81 +0.07 Rupiah 13845.00 13845.00 +0.00 Rupee 67.63 67.63 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.2995 4.2995 +0.00 Yuan 6.5791 6.5785 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.56 120.30 +1.47 Sing dlr 1.4287 1.4177 -0.77 Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.066 -1.35 Korean won 1196.30 1172.50 -1.99 Baht 36.01 36.00 -0.03 Peso 47.77 47.06 -1.49 Rupiah 13845.00 13785.00 -0.43 Rupee 67.63 66.15 -2.18 Ringgit 4.2995 4.2935 -0.14 Yuan 6.5791 6.4936 -1.30 * Malaysia's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)