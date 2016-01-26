* Offshore funds sell won as S.Korea Q4 GDP lags forecasts
* Philippine peso over 6-year low, stocks underperform
* Ringgit up on catch-up plays, demand against Singapore dlr
* FX market shrugs off probe clearing Malaysia PM
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Most emerging Asian currencies
slid on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their decline, boosting
worries about a slowing global economy and investors' aversion
to riskier assets.
South Korea's won led losses among regional
currencies after data showed economic growth slowed by more than
half in the fourth quarter of 2015 from the previous three
months.
The Philippine peso fell to its lowest in more
than 6 years as local shares lost 1.3 percent,
underperforming peers in Southeast Asia.
The Singapore dollar edged down after the
city-state's factory output in December suffered the largest
slump in eight months due to weakness in marine and offshore
engineering as well as electronics sectors.
Crude futures extended falls to retest $30 a barrel on fresh
concerns over a supply glut from top producer Saudi Arabia and
Iraq. Asian stocks also took a hit.
"Falling oil prices and declines in equity markets signal
still weak sentiment towards risk assets," said Khoon Goh,
senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore.
"The risk of lower inflation (due to lower oil prices)
provides scope for some central banks to ease policy, which in
turn will weaken their currency," Goh said, adding Singapore,
South Korea and Taiwan are facing such a risk.
On Monday, Singapore's central bank and government said
there is significant uncertainty over the outlook global oil
prices and they would continue to keep a close watch the crude's
impact on inflation.
Investors are awaiting monetary policy decisions from the
U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week.
Emerging Asian currencies may see some support if they take
a dovish stance, but the impact is unlikely to last long, given
sustained concerns over a global economic slowdown, traders and
analysts said.
WON
The won slid as offshore funds sold it with continuous
foreign selling of Seoul shares.
Foreign investors were set to become net sellers for a 14th
straight session in South Korea's main stock exchange, unloading
nearly a combined net 3.0 trillion won ($2.5 billion) in
equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed.
Local exporters bought the won for month-end settlements
when the currency was weaker than 1,200 per dollar, traders
said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso eased 0.3 percent to 48.00 per dollar, its weakest
since September 2009.
Interbank speculators dumped the Philippine currency on
weaker local equity markets, traders said.
The peso may weaken to 48.35, the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its appreciation from 2004 to 2008 as it cleared
a chart support at 47.90, analysts said.
RINGGIT
Malaysia's ringgit rose on catch-up plays after the
local markets were closed on Monday, when its regional peers
rose.
The Malaysian currency also found support from demand
against its neighbouring Singapore dollar.
Currency traders almost ignored Malaysian attorney-general's
announcement that $681 million transferred into Prime Minister
Najib Razak's personal bank account was a gift from the royal
family in Saudi Arabia and there were no criminal offences or
corruption involved.
The ringgit pared some of earlier gains as sliding crude
prices underscored concerns over Malaysia's falling oil and gas
revenues.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.05 118.29 +0.20
Sing dlr 1.4306 1.4300 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 33.601 33.622 +0.06
Korean won 1201.70 1194.20 -0.62
Baht 35.95 36.02 +0.18
Peso 47.98 47.88 -0.21
Rupiah 13905.00 13870.00 -0.25
*Rupee 67.83 67.83 +0.00
Ringgit 4.2890 4.2995 +0.24
Yuan 6.5796 6.5789 -0.01
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.05 120.30 +1.91
Sing dlr 1.4306 1.4177 -0.90
Taiwan dlr 33.601 33.066 -1.59
Korean won 1201.70 1172.50 -2.43
Baht 35.95 36.00 +0.14
Peso 47.98 47.06 -1.92
Rupiah 13905.00 13785.00 -0.86
Rupee 67.83 66.15 -2.48
Ringgit 4.2890 4.2935 +0.10
Yuan 6.5796 6.4936 -1.31
* India's financial markets are closed for a public holiday.
