Jan 28 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.69 118.66 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.4307 1.4327 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 33.632 33.710 +0.23
Korean won 1208.50 1202.00 -0.54
Baht 35.85 35.80 -0.14
Peso 47.89 47.82 -0.15
Rupiah 13885.00 13877.00 -0.06
Rupee 68.05 68.05 +0.00
Ringgit 4.2470 4.2565 +0.22
Yuan 6.5785 6.5782 -0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.69 120.30 +1.36
Sing dlr 1.4307 1.4177 -0.91
Taiwan dlr 33.632 33.066 -1.68
Korean won 1208.50 1172.50 -2.98
Baht 35.85 36.00 +0.42
Peso 47.89 47.06 -1.72
Rupiah 13885.00 13785.00 -0.72
Rupee 68.05 66.15 -2.78
Ringgit 4.2470 4.2935 +1.09
Yuan 6.5785 6.4936 -1.29
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)