By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Malaysia's ringgit hit a
3-1/2-month high on Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian
currencies, on the Bank of Japan's surprise easing and higher
oil prices.
The Bank of Japan earlier added negative interest rates on
central bank deposits to its massive asset-buying programme,
stunning financial markets that expected no action or a moderate
increase in asset purchases.
The move helped Asian equity markets extend gains, while the
yen lost 2 percent.
Such easing could help investors seek higher yields in
emerging Asia, while the regional currencies may not fully
benefit given a slowing global economy, some analysts said.
Regional units gave up some of initial gains after the BOJ's
decision, with the South Korean won briefly turning
weaker.
"The surprise BOJ move, along with expectations of the ECB's
easing in March, will support risk assets and attract more carry
trades into Asia," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at
Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to the European Central
Bank.
"Still, that is not necessarily seen only positive to Asian
currencies as such easing could spur other central banks in
emerging markets to cut interest rates."
South Korea's treasury bond futures rallied as
foreign investors rushed to buy after the BOJ's move, although
many of the analysts still see interest rates on hold for a
prolonged period of time.
Some of central banks in emerging Asia already eased
monetary policies or injected money to support growth and
inflation despite worries about capital outflows due to
expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes.
The People's Bank of China continued to pump massive amounts
of short-term liquidity into markets. Malaysia's
central bank last week cut the statutory reserve requirement
ratio to add more liquidity. Bank Indonesia on Jan.
14 cut interest rates.
OIL SHINES RINGGIT
The ringgit jumped as much as 2.1 percent to 4.1200
per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 15. Long-term foreign
investors chased the currency as higher crude prices eased
concerns over Malaysia's falling oil and gas revenues.
Global benchmark Brent oil futures moved nearly 6.5
percent higher so far this week on hopes of a deal among
oil-producing countries to tackle a growing supply glut.
So far this week, the ringgit has advanced 4.2 percent
against the dollar, helping it report a more than 4 percent gain
in January, according to Thomson Reuters data. The appreciation
would be the largest monthly rise in four years, the data
showed.
"There has been a wave of aggressive USD selling seen from
real money and while traders had anticipated good demand on
dips, the support levels quickly evaporated when oil prices
continued firming overnight," said Stephen Innes, senior trader
for OANDA in Singapore.
"The downside (in dollar/ringgit) is looking very
susceptible as the long USD/Asia liquidation continues," Innes
said.
Adding to support on the ringgit, the government on Thursday
maintained this year's fiscal deficit target at 3.1 percent of
gross domestic product, defying expectations of a wider gap.
The government's 10-year bond prices on Friday rose with the
yield down to 3.857 percent, the lowest since May 6
2015.
Most regional currencies rose on Friday to report weekly
gains, although they were still on the course for monthly
losses.
The Taiwan dollar gained on exporter bids for
month-end settlements, while foreign financial institutions
bought the currency with local stocks up.
Still, caution grew over possible intervention by the
central bank to curb further appreciation as data showed the
island's economy grew in 2015 at the slowest pace since the
global financial crisis.
The won gained as South Korea's foreign exchange authorities
were suspected of intervening to stem losses in the second-worst
performing Asian currency so far this year. Exporters also
bought it for month-end settlements.
The Singapore dollar advanced on the Chinese yuan's
stability. China's central bank fixed its daily
guidance rates stronger over the past week.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0605 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.52 118.83 -1.40
Sing dlr 1.4216 1.4278 +0.44
Taiwan dlr 33.390 33.743 +1.06
Korean won 1197.72 1208.50 +0.90
Baht 35.73 35.82 +0.25
Peso 47.64 47.73 +0.19
Rupiah 13780.00 13870.00 +0.65
Rupee 67.88 68.23 +0.52
Ringgit 4.1200 4.2070 +2.11
Yuan 6.5760 6.5754 -0.01
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.52 120.30 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.4216 1.4177 -0.27
Taiwan dlr 33.390 33.066 -0.97
Korean won 1197.72 1172.50 -2.11
Baht 35.73 36.00 +0.76
Peso 47.64 47.06 -1.22
Rupiah 13780.00 13785.00 +0.04
Rupee 67.88 66.15 -2.55
Ringgit 4.1200 4.2935 +4.21
Yuan 6.5760 6.4936 -1.25
(Additional reporting by Liang-Sa Loh in TAIPEI and Yena Park
in SEOUL; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)