Feb 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.17 121.14 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.4261 1.4240 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 33.472 33.650 +0.53 Korean won 1206.18 1199.10 -0.59 Baht 35.69 35.71 +0.06 Peso 47.73 47.65 -0.16 Rupiah 13680.00 13770.00 +0.66 Rupee 67.78 67.78 +0.00 *Ringgit 4.1550 4.1550 +0.00 Yuan 6.5761 6.5766 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.17 120.30 -0.72 Sing dlr 1.4261 1.4177 -0.59 Taiwan dlr 33.472 33.066 -1.21 Korean won 1206.18 1172.50 -2.79 Baht 35.69 36.00 +0.87 Peso 47.73 47.06 -1.39 Rupiah 13680.00 13785.00 +0.77 Rupee 67.78 66.15 -2.40 Ringgit 4.1550 4.2935 +3.33 Yuan 6.5761 6.4936 -1.25 * Malaysia's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)