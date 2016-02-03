Feb 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.55 119.95 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.4303 1.4302 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 33.433 33.680 +0.74 Korean won 1214.22 1207.40 -0.56 Baht 35.82 35.76 -0.17 Peso 47.87 47.74 -0.27 Rupiah 13730.00 13680.00 -0.36 Rupee 67.98 67.98 0.00 Ringgit 4.2355 4.2075 -0.66 Yuan 6.5795 6.5800 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.55 120.30 +0.63 Sing dlr 1.4303 1.4177 -0.88 Taiwan dlr 33.433 33.066 -1.10 Korean won 1214.22 1172.50 -3.44 Baht 35.82 36.00 +0.50 Peso 47.87 47.06 -1.69 Rupiah 13730.00 13785.00 +0.40 Rupee 67.98 66.15 -2.68 Ringgit 4.2355 4.2935 +1.37 Yuan 6.5795 6.4936 -1.31 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)