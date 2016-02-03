* S.Korea suspected of intervening around 1,220/dlr - traders * Rupiah falls 1 pct, some Indonesia govt bonds down * Ringgit drops on oil concerns (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Emerging Asian currencies slumped on Wednesday as oil prices extended losses and sparked a rush out of risk assets, sending the South Korean won to a 5-1/2-year low. Indonesia's rupiah lost 1 percent as foreign banks sold, while some of the country's bonds also fell. The Malaysian ringgit slid as offshore funds unloaded the unit on concerns about sliding oil and gas prices affecting government revenue. Oil futures fell for a third session in Asia on rising U.S. crude stocks and Iran's plan to boost crude exports from March. The continuing slide in crude prices dampened risk assets including emerging Asian currencies and regional equity markets. Investors found little relief from a private survey showing that activity in China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in six months in January. "We are bearish on Asia FX this year and look to buy USD/Asia FX on dips," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong. "A recovery in China, modest rise in oil prices, freezing of the Fed funds rate and a large size of QE or QQE by the ECB and BOJ could send Asian currencies higher. But it does not seem possible in the first half," Gao said. He referred to quantitative easing or quantitative and qualitative easing by central banks of Europe and Japan. WON The won slid 1.1 percent to 1,221.1 per dollar, its weakest since July 2010. Both offshore and onshore investors rushed to dump the won, overwhelming demand from exporters for settlements before the Lunar New Year holidays next week. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of curbing further declines around the session low, traders said. The won is the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. Earlier on Wednesday, the government unveiled a set of stimulus measures to support Asia's fourth-largest economy in the face of falling oil prices and tumbling demand from China and other major economies. RUPIAH The rupiah came under further pressure as local interbank speculators joined foreign selling. Leveraged funds sold the rupiah in non-deliverable forwards markets. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,757, weaker than the previous 13,621. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.54 119.95 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.4332 1.4302 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 33.551 33.680 +0.38 Korean won 1218.80 1207.40 -0.94 Baht 35.82 35.76 -0.17 Peso 47.89 47.74 -0.31 Rupiah 13820.00 13680.00 -1.01 Rupee 68.23 67.98 -0.37 Ringgit 4.2380 4.2075 -0.72 Yuan 6.5799 6.5800 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.54 120.30 +0.64 Sing dlr 1.4332 1.4177 -1.08 Taiwan dlr 33.551 33.066 -1.45 Korean won 1218.80 1172.50 -3.80 Baht 35.82 36.00 +0.50 Peso 47.89 47.06 -1.73 Rupiah 13820.00 13785.00 -0.25 Rupee 68.23 66.15 -3.05 Ringgit 4.2380 4.2935 +1.31 Yuan 6.5799 6.4936 -1.31 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)