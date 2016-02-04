Feb 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.11 117.91 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.4144 1.4140 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 33.373 33.808 +1.30 Korean won 1202.80 1219.30 +1.37 Baht 35.59 35.82 +0.65 Peso 47.75 47.86 +0.24 Rupiah 13650.00 13750.00 +0.73 Rupee 68.07 68.07 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1580 4.2200 +1.49 Yuan 6.5783 6.5764 -0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.11 120.30 +1.85 Sing dlr 1.4144 1.4177 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 33.373 33.066 -0.92 Korean won 1202.80 1172.50 -2.52 Baht 35.59 36.00 +1.15 Peso 47.75 47.06 -1.43 Rupiah 13650.00 13785.00 +0.99 Rupee 68.07 66.15 -2.82 Ringgit 4.1580 4.2935 +3.26 Yuan 6.5783 6.4936 -1.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)